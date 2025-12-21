Martha Stewart Gets Rid Of Nasty Odors With This Unexpected Liquid

It's never pleasant to walk into a room filled with a nasty smell. It's especially worse if that odor is in the kitchen. You don't want a foul smell reeking in a room where you intend to cook! Thankfully, that's nothing a spritz or two of air freshener can't fix, and if you ask Martha Stewart, you can even make your own. All you need to do is raid your bar cabinet. Stewart's DIY air freshener calls for vodka and some essential oil. Just add the essential oil io the liquor, give it a shake, and transfer the solution to a spray bottle. It's that easy.

Vodka may be your go-to drink on a night out, but it can also neutralize odors. Thanks to vodka's high alcohol by volume (ABV), it's an excellent disinfectant and can kill the bacteria that cause foul smells. Just spray the solution in the air to freshen the entire room or in corners and around areas like that noxious trash that can be the cause of the stench. The essential oil you add to this DIY air freshener will leave a fragrant scent behind.

The best part is you don't need a high-quality vodka like Gray Goose to get the job done. Any bottle of inexpensive vodka will do the trick as long as it has a high proof. Save the good stuff for your Moscow Mules and martinis.