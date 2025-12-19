The Burger Chain Some Customers Say Isn't Hitting Like It Used To

One might argue that the longest running and most popular fast food burger chains (think McDonald's, Burger King, and White Castle) have stood the test of time by maintaining consistency in the quality of their food. Regrettably, due to a variety of factors including the rising cost of ingredients, some beloved fast food chains are losing their edge in 2025. Case in point: according to a number of Whataburger customers, the popular southern burger chain's food quality has significantly dwindled.

While smaller than some fast food mega-chains, Whataburger is another long-running quick-service chain that first opened in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the burger chain has a total of over 1,000 locations, close to 800 of which are located in Texas. Whataburger has a variety of popular menu items but is mostly known for its burgers that are made-to-order with never frozen beef patties.

However, according to several customers on Reddit in the r/Whataburger thread, the quality of Whataburger has gone down in recent years, mainly since the start of the pandemic. The original poster, a self-described lifelong Whataburger diner, claims to have noticed a difference in taste, to which numerous fellow Redditors agree.

It should be noted that despite customer complaints, Whataburger saw a sales growth of 9.4% in 2024, amounting to the highest revenue in its history, according to data from Franchise Times. Meanwhile, McDonald's, the largest quick service restaurant in the world, experienced a small 0.9% sales growth in 2024.