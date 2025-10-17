These Beloved Fast Food Chains Are Losing Their Edge In 2025, According To Customers

Like Chipotle, Chick-fil-A elicits strong feelings, both from fans of the chain and those who claim there are better chicken sandwiches at competing restaurants. While Chick-fil-A may cycle limited-time offerings in and out of its rotation, it's the regular chicken sandwich, basic waffle fries, and even its signature chicken nuggets that keep customers coming back — all simple, year-round staples. But as much as Chick-fil-A is reliant on its steadfast classics, some customers are noticing that, classics though they may be, they're just not hitting like they used to.

Chick-fil-A made two notable changes to its most popular items. First, in 2024, the chain replaced its antibiotic-free chicken with chicken it describes as raised with no antibiotics important to human medicine. Whether or not that change is resulting in lower quality chicken is up for debate, but regardless, a fair number of Chick-fil-A customers have found that its chicken has gone downhill.

Then, in 2025, the chain altered its fry recipe. The big difference compared to the old fries is that the new style of fry is coated in pea starch, intended to keep an order crispier for longer. While that does seem to be working as intended, plenty of fans of Chick-fil-A's classic waffle fries are straight up unhappy with the new recipe's flavor. "Literally tastes like oil, they stick together, and it's not even worth heating up. I'd rather take the soggier ones than what they did this time around," wrote one Reddit user.