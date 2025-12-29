The Whiskey Giant Behind Evan Williams Also Crafts A Wide Range Of Name-Brand Labels

What makes a whiskey? It can be a little confusing. Officially, it is a fermented grain mixture (barley, rye, corn, wheat) that is then distilled and aged in wooden barrels. But then there are several unique types of whiskey — there's Scotch, Irish whiskey (or whisky), Canadian whiskey, and on and on. When it comes to American whiskey, bourbon is generally considered king. The number one selling American bourbon is Jim Beam, with Evan Williams coming in second. Evan Williams' parent company, Heaven Hill, is also behind some other name-brand liquors that you might not realize it created.

Named after the man who opened Kentucky's first commercial distillery, Evan Williams bourbon is kind of a big deal. Jack Daniel's may have bigger name recognition (it was famously the drink of choice for Frank Sinatra), but it's technically a Tennessee whiskey, not a bourbon, because it goes through an extra maple charcoal process. Evan Williams is still huge in the American whiskey market, but its sibling brands are also making a name for themselves.