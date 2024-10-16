Expert Advice For Making Rum Drinks

While bartenders seem to effortlessly combine unique flavors and spirits into drinks that stop you in your tracks, it can feel a bit intimidating to go off book when making your own cocktails. However, if you're a rum fan, don't restrict yourself to boring two-ingredient cocktails that fail to wow. Instead, take a bit of advice from the experts. Cocktail writer and Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski shared her tips for crafting seriously delicious rum drinks with Mashed, and she has a few rules of thumb that are helpful to keep in mind.

You may have heard the saying "if it grows together, it goes together" for wine pairings, which suggests that dishes native to particular regions will likely pair beautifully with wine from that same area. According to Stryjewski, the same notion applies to cocktails, in a sense. Most rum is manufactured in tropical locales, so if you're not sure exactly what non-alcoholic ingredients to opt for in a cocktail, check out the flavor profiles typical to the region where the rum came from. "When classic tropical drinks were first created, especially in the Caribbean, bartenders reached for rum because that was what was available and what people drank. And it works really well!" Elements like coconut, pineapple (which you'll find in classic Mai Tais), guava, lime, mango, and other tropical flavors are almost always delicious when enhanced with a splash of rum, so they're a great place to start.