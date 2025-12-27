Don't You Ever Engage In This 'Rude' Behavior At Martha Stewart's Dinner Parties

From sharing crowd-pleasing cocktail recipes (hello, Martha-rita!) to dispensing tips on setting a traditional Thanksgiving table, Martha Stewart is the ultimate source for all things entertaining. After all, she wrote her first book about it back in 1982. Given that she's been a hostess many times since then, you can bet that she also knows a thing or two about party guest etiquette.

Many folks know the old-school basics: no elbows on the table, no chewing with your mouth open, no reaching over someone to grab the salt and pepper. But, the basic rules of dinner party politesse have evolved for the 21st century. In Stewart's book, they now include being mindful about your smartphone.

When asked her thoughts about typing away at the table back in 2019, Stewart told Town & Country magazine, "At big dinners, like if you're at a charity dinner, when I'm on a dais for an award ceremony or something, everybody's on their phone under the tablecloth, because they have things to do. But no, at private homes, I think it's rude to whip out your phone and start talking on it." Not that she has to worry much about dealing with such bad behavior at her own gatherings, given that she prefaced her answer with, "At my table? That rarely happens." Better keep that in mind if you're ever lucky enough to snag an invite to break bread with the queen.