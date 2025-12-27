Millie Bobby Brown's Favorite Snacks And Drinks On The Stranger Things Set

When Millie Bobby Brown first appeared on our screens as the telekinetic Eleven back in 2016, the character became known for her love of one food: Eggo waffles. A decade and five seasons of the hit Netflix show later, Brown revealed some of her own favorite snacks and sips she kept on the "Stranger Things" set while filming.

The star appeared on Tilly Ramsay's YouTube channel, where she joined the English TV personality and chef in whipping up a "Stranger Things"-themed "girl dinner" (featuring a waffle sandwich, naturally). During the segment, Brown told Ramsay that she keeps her trailer stocked with crunchy bites like raw baby carrots. As she previously shared in a video with GQ, "Carrots are my favorite, I think about carrots all the time. I have outfits dedicated to just carrots. Don't even need them with a good dipping sauce, I'll just eat straight-up carrots."

Another food Brown keeps on her rider is dried mango slices dipped in Tajín seasoning, a Mexican blend of spices that includes chiles de árbol, guajillo, and pasilla, dehydrated lime, and salt. "I love Tajín," she exclaimed. And paired with mango, it's the ultimate sweet and spicy snack that, in our opinion, provides just the right amount of kick to keep you going back for more. Lastly, Brown admitted that she does like to keep some crisps (potato chips) around, too.