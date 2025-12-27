Millie Bobby Brown's Favorite Snacks And Drinks On The Stranger Things Set
When Millie Bobby Brown first appeared on our screens as the telekinetic Eleven back in 2016, the character became known for her love of one food: Eggo waffles. A decade and five seasons of the hit Netflix show later, Brown revealed some of her own favorite snacks and sips she kept on the "Stranger Things" set while filming.
The star appeared on Tilly Ramsay's YouTube channel, where she joined the English TV personality and chef in whipping up a "Stranger Things"-themed "girl dinner" (featuring a waffle sandwich, naturally). During the segment, Brown told Ramsay that she keeps her trailer stocked with crunchy bites like raw baby carrots. As she previously shared in a video with GQ, "Carrots are my favorite, I think about carrots all the time. I have outfits dedicated to just carrots. Don't even need them with a good dipping sauce, I'll just eat straight-up carrots."
Another food Brown keeps on her rider is dried mango slices dipped in Tajín seasoning, a Mexican blend of spices that includes chiles de árbol, guajillo, and pasilla, dehydrated lime, and salt. "I love Tajín," she exclaimed. And paired with mango, it's the ultimate sweet and spicy snack that, in our opinion, provides just the right amount of kick to keep you going back for more. Lastly, Brown admitted that she does like to keep some crisps (potato chips) around, too.
The Stranger Things star also loves probiotic drinks
On the beverage front, Millie Bobby Brown said, "I like probiotic drinks," naming kombucha as one of her go-tos. It's not the first time she has mentioned her preference for consuming probiotic products. The actress also gushed about kombucha — the fizzy, fermented sip featuring beneficial live bacteria — to GQ back in 2024. In the video, she showed off a bottle of Health-Ade's Pink Lady Apple as one of her absolute top picks. "Every day I drink this," Brown explained. "All of these are in my house ... and when it's kombucha time, that's like wine o'clock for some people ... it just tastes so freaking good."
When she's socializing at industry events and dinner parties, the star sticks to a classic drink: the Shirley Temple, which is made with ginger ale, grenadine and a maraschino cherry. In a TikTok clip shared by Vogue magazine, Brown said that she would always order the mocktail to feel fancy at Hollywood soirees when she was underage. "Now growing up and being 21, my preference is always gonna be a Shirley Temple," she declared. "And guess what this doesn't do? Leave you questioning everything you did the night before." Want to combine the best of both worlds, Millie Bobby Brown style? Mix up a Shirley Temple using kombucha — just replace the ginger ale with a ginger-flavored version of the bev for a bubbly, gut-supporting drink that won't leave you with a hangover.