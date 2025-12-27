The Booming Coffee Chain Making Starbucks Fans Take Notice

As the largest coffee chain in the world by far, Starbucks serves tasty coffee drinks that many people love. That being said, small and mid-sized chains have become more popular in recent years, valued for their small-town feel, fresh ingredients, and perfected preparation. Case in point: 7 Brew, a rapidly growing coffee chain that some Starbucks fans are switching to.

If you're someone who enjoys breaking down everything that's wrong with Starbucks, you probably buy your coffee elsewhere, perhaps spending time at the best local coffee shops in your state or smaller chains, like 7 Brew. Established in 2017 in Arkansas, 7 Brew is a drive-thru coffee stand that values "serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends" with its stellar customer service. The company has grown from 14 stands at the start of 2022 to 589 stands throughout the U.S. in 2025, with more stands in development. As of the end of 2025, 7 Brew is following behind Dutch Bros and Scooter's Coffee for the largest drive-thru coffee stands in the U.S.

Part of the appeal of 7 Brew is its wide variety of drinks and customizations. Besides classic espresso drinks (latte, mocha, cappuccino, macchiato), the brand makes energy and fizzy drinks that can be infused with a variety of flavors, as well as various teas, lemonades, shakes, and smoothies. Find out what makes 7 Brew stand above the rest, according to customers.