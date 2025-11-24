The Best Local Coffee Shops In Every US State
A great local café does more than serve your daily caffeine fix — it brings the community together and shapes regional culture. Big coffee chains may offer consistency and rake in more sales, but the indie joints set trends and change what people drink. Across America, countless hometown coffee shops work humbly to source high-quality beans and bring bold flavors to customers. These are the spots to patronize if you want to explore different types of coffee.
Whether we're talking roasteries with espresso bars, third-wave cafés with hip decor, or fun corner stores with sugary concoctions, every state has excellent local coffee shops. But some of these establishments are easy to miss unless you're in the know. That's where we come in: We've dissected reviews, forums, industry awards, and other ranking compilations to assemble our ultimate list of the best local coffee shops in each state.
The most important criterion was the quality of coffee served at a particular establishment, including bean sourcing, brewing techniques, and specialty drink selections. Extra points went to shops that roast or bake delicious foods onsite, but we also respect cool spots that partner with roasters or focus just on coffee. Barista service, ambiance, and interior design influenced our choices as well. If you're a resident or traveler in any of these states, consider checking out these coveted coffee shops.
Alabama: Filter Coffee Parlor
Filter Coffee Parlor offers all the friendly southern hospitality charm you'd expect from an establishment in Birmingham's Southside neighborhood. Located at the site of a former Starbucks, the shop now spotlights high-quality roasters in an artsy yet cozy environment. The menu is a major upgrade from its chain days, with an ever-changing selection of specialty beans, tasty scones and sandwiches, and house-made syrup flavors like lavender blossom and vanilla cardamom.
(205) 202-6422
1927 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Black Cup
For half a century, Black Cup (formerly Cafe del Mundo) has kept The Last Frontier toasty with hot and delicious specialty coffee. While the Anchorage-based roaster specializes in coffee served black, don't worry if you like cream and sugar in your cup. There are plenty of lattes, cortados, mochas, and other classics on the menu. Since Black Cup carefully samples and selects beans before roasting batches in its antique German roaster, black may be the best way to savor the unique flavor profiles.
(907) 274-0026
341 E Benson Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Presta Coffee Roasters
In a coffee-loving college town like Tucson, Presta stands out for its chill vibes and passionate baristas. Serious java drinkers appreciate the roaster even more for its alternative fruity co-fermentation methods and direct trade relationships with bean suppliers. If that's not enough, Presta has even earned worldwide recognition as one of the World's 100 Best Coffee Shops (No. 44). One of the notable options you can find at Presta is its Colombia – Juicy Strawberry, a co-ferment reminiscent of strawberry and milk chocolate.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: ONYX Coffee Lab
While ONYX has a national reputation for delivering coffee advent calendars, java enthusiasts will appreciate seeing how the supply chain all comes together at the roaster's headquarters in the heart of Arkansas' Ozark region. The ONYX Coffee Lab in downtown Rogers is located in a spacious historic building with lots of seating, a bakery, and even the roaster that you may hear humming while you sip a house brew. This craft-coffee mecca earned the No. 2 spot on the World's 100 Best Coffee Shops, and locals rave about its immersive, state-of-the-art coffee bar.
Multiple locations
California: Cassel Earth Coffee
It's a tough sell to claim that the Golden State's best coffee shop is located in the airy lobby of the Atrium office building in Irvine. But once you try the famous banana latte at Cassel Earth Coffee, you'll understand why this hidden gem is one of the top-rated coffee shops, according to Yelp reviewers. Sure, there are plenty of hoity-toity specialty roasters across the state, but Cassel Earth Coffee beats them all when it comes to flavored espresso-spiked concoctions. The Atrium's towering, yet quirky ambiance is actually the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxed coffee date.
cassel-earth-coffee.foodjoyy.com
(949) 898-0414
19100 Von Karman Ave #120, Irvine, CA 92612
Colorado: Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters
Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters is the place to visit if you're looking to expand your palate beyond basic homemade espresso. Founded by a multi-award-winning brewer, Sweet Bloom's menu showcases a rotating cast of specialty beans served as pour-over or single-origin espresso. Don't know the difference between washed or natural process? The baristas at any of Sweet Bloom's suburban Denver cafés will explain it all. For a deeper analysis, sign up for a session at the Lakewood location's tasting room.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Silk City Coffee
People go to Silk City Coffee for cappuccinos and drip brews made from freshly roasted beans, but they often keep coming back for baked goods and sandwiches. This roaster's flagship shop in Manchester offers various baked options like sesame chocolate chip cookies and crispy rice treats. They go perfectly with seasonal specialties like cider or espresso lemonade. The homey brick interior provides the perfect setting for socializing while enjoying these decadent goodies.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Sleeping Bird Coffee
After starting out serving craft coffee from a food truck, the husband-and-wife owners of Sleeping Bird graduated to a brick-and-mortar shop in 2021. The Wilmington location is now Delaware's premier destination for lattes, bagel sandwiches, and doughnuts. They use beans from a nearby Philadelphia roaster, which are perfectly fresh for enjoying with the pastries. Just be sure to stop by early, as the filled doughnuts often sell out quickly.
(302) 570-7358
3111 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE 19802
Florida: The Lab Coffee
Proudly owned and operated by three Tampa locals who love cortados, The Lab Coffee is a no-fuss establishment focused on expertly roasted beans and a communal vibe. Its original shop and roastery in West Tampa is essentially a glorified garage, but the industrial atmosphere is the ideal complement to the anime posters and ever-changing espresso and cold brews. If you sit at the counter, baristas will answer questions and talk shop as you sip your coffee. Be sure to get one of its tasty bagel sandwiches to go with your drink.
Multiple locations
Georgia: PERC Coffee
Since starting in Savannah in 2010, PERC has grown from a small local roaster into perhaps the Peach State's most beloved coffeehouse. That naturally led to rapid expansion, with five more shops across Greater Atlanta, all featuring the brand's signature vibrant decor and a menu that includes coffee flights and the fan-favorite Good Times Latte. The indie chain eventually upgraded its Savannah roastery to a renovated brick building with a coffee bar that's all about connecting good coffee with good people.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Rainbeau Jo's
Rainbeau Jo's journey to coffee glory began in 2013 with a humble food truck that served quirky concoctions from parking lots in Līhuʻe, Hawaii. Locals and tourists loved the coffee so much that it was inevitable that the enterprise would expand into a proper corner coffee shop, albeit in a vibrantly renovated former office building. Customers are so fond of the Rainbeau 'Ritas — ice cream, syrup, and a shot of espresso — that it earned a No. 3 spot on Yelp's Top 100 Coffee Shop ranking.
(808) 652-5166
4379 Rice St, Lihue, HI 96766
Idaho: Slow by Slow Coffee Bar
The name Slow by Slow stems from the shop's motto that all things require time and care. Following that approach, which was even printed on the entrance wall, has garnered this craft café in downtown Boise a well-deserved reputation for laid-back vibes, homemade syrups, and amazing espresso. While chains sling out cups quickly, Slow by Slow Coffee Bar serves up delicious flavors brewed with care by attentive baristas.
405 S 8th St, Suite 155, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Metric Coffee
The Metric Coffee café is chic yet relatively tiny, considering that it's housed in part of a large warehouse. That's because the owners operated solely as a roastery for years, supplying trendy restaurants around Chicago with specialty coffee, before adding the shop in 2016. The time they spent honing their roasting skills was well spent, as Metric is now the premier Windy City brew bar for exquisite single-origin beans roasted to perfection.
(312) 982-2196
2021 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60612
Indiana: Amberson Coffee + Grocer
Owned by a former American AeroPress Champion, Amberson Coffee + Grocer is not afraid to experiment with modern brewing techniques. The shop is known throughout Indianapolis for its glass-only to-go containers and Sunday specialties, which include unique recipes made with the AeroPress (a French press-like manual coffee maker). The café is just as good the rest of the week, with its rotating espresso and pour-over selections that you can pair with various baked treats.
(562) 293-8962
401 S College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Iowa: The Slow Down Coffee Co
The staff at The Slow Down Coffee Co. is passionate about connecting with the community, chatting it up with customers, and taking things slow, as they serve espresso-based classics and signature lattes. Located in Des Moines' historic Highland Park neighborhood, this café organizes book nights and is stocked with cozy couches for relaxing. The Slow Down partners with a local roaster out of Ames, Iowa, and updates its menu every season with flavored coffee drinks.
(515) 630-7000
3613 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313
Kansas: Adelitas Coffee Co
Adelitas Coffee Co. is on a mission to highlight Latin American culture that's central to sourcing, roasting, and brewing coffee. At Adelitas' storefront shop in downtown Wichita patrons clamor for Mexican-influenced specialty drinks like the cinnamony Horchata and the peanutty La Rosa Mazapan. Everything is brewed with freshly roasted beans from Adelitas' sister company, Esperanza Coffee Roasters. The shop also serves burritos and craft pour-over coffee from a slow bar.
(316) 519-0338
120 E 1st St N, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Manchester Coffee Co
Everything about Manchester Coffee Co. feels carefully curated, from the modern decor with trailing plants and leather sofas to the single-origin bean selection. The café certainly has a trendy vibe, but the down-to-earth baristas keep everything accessible for both casual and serious coffee drinkers. Manchester Coffee Co. in Lexington is highly respected throughout Kentucky for its expert roasting techniques and specialty house beverages. Grab one of the rotating house bevs and sip while listening to the onsite roaster hum.
576 E Third St, Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40508
Louisiana: Cherry Coffee Roasters
The founder of Cherry Coffee Roasters went from humbly brewing in a deli to opening a café and sourcing and roasting every batch of beans. This natural progression led to a very distinct, craft-focused coffee menu that has become a hit in java-loving New Orleans. The Cherry café is located in a bright yellow building with a subdued brick interior, which fills up most mornings with patrons sampling flights of espressos alongside French toast and breakfast tacos.
(504) 875-3699
4877 Laurel St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Coffee By Design
Thanks to Coffee By Design, Portland, Maine, is a bona fide destination for coffee lovers — enough to rival that other Portland. Since winning Roast Magazine's Roaster of the Year in 2020, the company has earned industry cred by supplying restaurants and shops with its ethically sourced, roast-to-order beans. However, you can savor the freshest of those roasts at its coffeehouse. Grab a seat at the bar and watch the barista prepare your drink by hand using only manual brewing processes.
(207) 874-5400
1 Diamond St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Ceremony Coffee Roasters
Ceremony Coffee Roasters got its start in 2002 as a wholesale supplier in a barn-like warehouse in Annapolis. Even though the company has since expanded with several cafés across Greater Baltimore, the original location is still popular for its rustic atmosphere. The outdoor seating that's surrounded by a lovely garden is an ideal spot to sip espresso. Customers rave about Ceremony's roasting consistency, which aims to highlight the bean's origin.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: George Howell Coffee
Between perfecting deep-freeze bean storage, coining the word Frappuccino, and selling his original franchise to Starbucks, George Howell is a legend in the world of specialty coffee. His current namesake coffee enterprise has been bringing ethically sourced, single-origin coffees to Greater Boston since 2004. George Howell Coffee's six shops are known for a simple yet well-executed menu, with excellent pour-over options and beans roasted on-site at the Acton location.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Hyperion Coffee Co
Rather than fancy pour-over and alt-manual brewing options, the Hyperion Coffee Co. menu focuses on straightforward espresso and batch brews. That's because the owners feel that these methods, combined with carefully measured grind sizes and water ratios, produce the best, most consistent cups of coffee. Of course, it also helps that Hyperion stocks its two college-town cafés (Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti) with high-quality, locally sourced beans freshly roasted at its Ypsilanti headquarters.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Spyhouse Coffee
The founders of Spyhouse Coffee like to wax poetic about the artistry and craftsmanship it takes to roast and brew the perfect cup of Joe. Ultimately, that passion has made this indie chain one of the best for coffee in the U.S., not just the Twin Cities region. All six Spyhouse Coffee shops boast quality design criteria that combine rustic and contemporary elements. As for the menu, it features impeccably brewed classics and handcrafted lattes with ingredients like turmeric, lavender, and ginger oat milk.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Native Coffee
After one outing at Native Coffee, country biscuits will be your new favorite pairing with espresso. This café leans hard into the homemade Southern-style confections while serving delicious brews made with beans from Black & White Coffee Roasters (representing North Carolina on this list). Native's three-room café, which used to be an old-style gas station, offers a perfectly homey vibe with weathered brick walls, potted plants, and colorful furniture.
(601) 519-7867
1800 North State St, Jackson, MS, 39202
Missouri: Sump Coffee
Located in what looks like a brick townhome in a residential St. Louis neighborhood, Sump Coffee offers a distinctive mid-century atmosphere. It's the ideal setting to enjoy one of the roaster's many pour-overs or a coffee Palmer (cold brew mixed with lemonade). Sump specializes in light roasts that evoke acidic flavors described as blood orange, Key lime, or pomegranate. The café's reputation is so strong that coffee lovers from across the state make the trip here just to get a cup.
(917) 412-5670
3700 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
Montana: Black Coffee Roasting Company
The fact that Black Coffee Roasting Company generates lines out the door only shows that it offers the best caffeine fix for Missoula's outdoor recreation community. Thankfully, the staff is known for quickly slinging satisfying mint cold brews and breves. It also helps that Black Coffee roasts and serves out of a quonset hut — an elongated steel structure large enough to handle the morning crowd of cyclists, backpackers, and other java lovers.
(406) 541-3700
525 E Spruce St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Archetype Coffee
Across its three shops in Omaha, Archetype aims to serve specialty coffee that doesn't come across as pretentious or out of touch. It's all about maintaining a modern yet inviting aesthetic and using small-batch roasted coffee that lets the flavors speak for themselves. Customers dig the welcoming vibe and the cold brews, especially when they're spiked with a homemade syrup. Each shop also has a nice selection of toasts, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster
For the best coffee in Nevada, skip the casino shops and instead head 15 minutes off The Strip for the agrarian vibes of Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster. The café at this roastery is more about amazing flavors and carefully prepared brews than offering lots of seating. However, the famous iced or hot "Yawtte" is just as good on the go. Yaw has such strong reviews that it was named Yelp's number one coffee shop in the U.S. in 2024 and 2025.
yaw-farm-coffee-roaster.restaurants-world.com
(702) 747-7274
7034 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
New Hampshire: Flight Coffee Company
With its whimsical decor accented with spaceship wall art, Flight Coffee Company's flagship roastery and café is a fun spot to enjoy a coffee. The bustling yet easygoing vibe is well-suited for enjoying a latte or espresso over ice with a shot of house-made syrup. There's also a charming pour-over bar for the serious bean heads. What pushes this shop over the edge is its awesome selection of cronuts — croissant-like donuts topped with cream.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Paper Plane Coffee Co
Be ready to try bold flavor combinations and cleverly named mixed drinks when you stop by Paper Plane Coffee Co. The "Science" menu includes concoctions like the Mint Eastwood with peppermint and Nam-Dam with cardamom. Meanwhile, the "Bubbly" selection features espresso-and-soda mixes, like the Vincent Vega with Coca-Cola and the Rusky with ginger beer. Far from a novelty café with wacky beverages, Paper Plane sources and roasts specialty-grade beans.
(973) 746-2739
61 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042
New Mexico: Iconik Coffee Roasters
All three of Iconik's Santa Fe-area cafés channel a laid-back charm that reflects the community's Southwest desert vibe. Between the adobe earth tones and rustic decor, these are the kinds of shops where you can chill with a laptop and really get work done with a fantastic cup of coffee. The menu features a mix of classic filter brews along with some modern touches like the horchata latte and Gibraltar, which is like a cortado served in a glass.
Multiple locations
New York: SEY Coffee
While its Brooklyn café may be relatively modest and tucked away, SEY Coffee has really percolated in caffeine-addicted New York City. This micro-roastery is dedicated to enhancing the characteristics of its specialty beans with ultra-light roasting. The result is some amazingly flavorful brews that evoke fruity notes like blueberry, lemon, and peach. Sey is so popular that it has banned laptop squatters on weekends, but you'll want to focus on your coffee — not your work — if you get a cup here.
(347) 871-1611
18 Grattan St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
North Carolina: Black & White Coffee Roasters
You know a café is special if the baristas are eager to delve into the inner workings of coffee and brewing with customers. That's what you can expect at Black & White's Raleigh-area shops, which were founded by two recognized barista competition champs dedicated to the craft of serving great coffee. After you order a pour-over made from their expertly roasted beans, you can pick the barista's brain about the difference between "clean" and "funky" coffee.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Thunder Coffee
For Thunder Coffee, it has been a long journey from managing a small mobile cart with a few menu items to running two cafés and a roastery. It was simply a dedicated work ethic, along with a knack for crafting delicious brews, that ultimately built a following and garnered notoriety across Greater Fargo. Thunder's cafés both feature a nostalgic-meets-minimalist ambience and serve a mix of classic coffee beverages and fun seasonal drinks, like the pineapple coconut cold brew and matcha latte with Earl Grey syrup.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Phoenix Coffee Co
Cleveland-based Phoenix Coffee Co. has achieved continued success in the industry by not being afraid to reinvent its brand. Since opening in 1990 as one of Northeast Ohio's first specialty coffee shops, Phoenix has streamlined its menu, updated its roasting machines, and even revamped its logo. New generations of coffee drinkers have embraced the indie chain, which currently has five shops, for its classic coffee offerings and selection of locally sourced baked goods.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Clarity Coffee
The staff members at Clarity Coffee are passionate about spreading the gospel of expertly prepared brews. Whether you've developed a deep flavor profile or just love sugary seasonal drinks, the baristas love to suggest new items and expand palates. That enthusiasm, along with its single-origin roasts, has gradually established Clarity as Oklahoma City's premier roaster since it opened in 2015.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Coava Coffee
A café really needs to be on its game to stand out in Portland, which WalletHub named the best U.S. coffee city in 2025. Coava distinguishes itself in the land of java lovers for its superb beans, carefully selected from top farms across Latin America and Africa. Customers have even noticed that many other coffee shops in Rip City source beans from Coava. For the freshest batches, head to Coava's flagship roastery or one of its other two coffee bars.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Espresso a Mano
Espresso a Mano started small in 2009 with a hip yet modest garage-door storefront that served great coffee from guest roasters and locally baked pastries. The enterprise has expanded over the last decade to three Pittsburgh cafés and now roasts its own ethically sourced beans. Naturally, the espresso is the specialty here, and the baristas are known for carefully preparing the perfect shots.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: The Coffee Exchange
Located in a cream-orange, Victorian-style building, The Coffee Exchange evokes the timeless vibes you'd expect from an old-school New England café. You can find a nice cozy corner or chill outside on the wooden deck with your drink. The menu is large, with over a dozen espresso drinks plus multiple "just roasted" bean varieties to choose from. There's also a wide selection of beans for sale at a grinding station, which adds a fresh aroma throughout the café.
(401) 222-2639
207 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Second State Coffee
Founded by two college roommates who first worked office jobs after graduating, Second State proves that the key to success in this industry is just a passion for great coffee. The founders also understand the importance of appealing to infrequent coffee drinkers with seasonal syrups and tasty baked goods, as well as caffeine connoisseurs who appreciate quality beans. Each of Second State's four Charleston-area cafés has its own rotating menu of specialty coffee, focusing on the freshest roasts from the company's nearby roastery.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Essence of Coffee
For the best Down Under approach to coffee brewing in the U.S, head to the Upper Midwest. The Australian-born owners of Essence of Coffee in Rapid City, South Dakota, infuse their culture in the menu, which features the likes of pasties and beef pies. But it's not just about the food — the coffee selection leans heavily into Aussie-loved drinks like flat whites and long black Americanos.
(605) 342-3559
908 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Crema Coffee Roasters
Crema Coffee Roasters is so devoted to the sustainable seed-to-cup journey of its coffee that it has even designed its cafés around the idea. You'll find a subtle nature motif with wooden tables, organic materials, and green plants sprinkled throughout. Even if customers don't get the connection, they appreciate drinking great coffee in the bright, eco-centric ambiance. Having opened in 2007, Crema is recognized throughout Nashville as the city's OG for specialty coffee.
Multiple locations
Texas: Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors
The first thing you'll notice when entering Figure 8's flagship roastery and café in Austin, Texas is the overflow of green coffee beans in burlap sacks. It sets the mood right when you're enjoying an espresso or cold brew at the coffee bar, especially if the roaster is humming away in the back room. Figure 8's other shop isn't quite as rustic, but it still offers the carefully roasted beans and menu with craft favorites like macchiatos and cortados.
Multiple locations
Utah: Publik Coffee
As Publik has expanded to four locations across Greater Salt Lake City, it has maintained a commitment to inclusivity, community, and green practices. The roastery is 100% solar-powered, the cafés are uncluttered with open layouts, and the company focuses on working with women producers in the supply chain. In response, SLC's coffee-drinking public has embraced Publik, especially its rotating specials that include drinks like the burnt honey white mocha.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Onyx Tonics Specialty Coffee
If you're developing your espresso palate, pull up a seat at the Onyx Tonics coffee bar. The baristas at this Burlington café are skilled enough to brew the perfect shot as they explain the beans' soil composition. The team at Onyx Tonics approaches coffee like a sommelier approaches fine wine. All of the rotating coffee items on the menu are carefully selected based on what's in season and what's trending among serious coffee drinkers.
(802) 777-2583
126 College St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Three Ships Coffee Bar & Roastery
To get Virginia Beach customers the freshest coffee and ingredients, Three Ships takes advantage of the seasonal market. Bright, citrusy Ethiopian beans are in season during the summer while warmer, chocolaty Colombian batches come through for winter. The owners even change the freshly picked fruit based on what's in season. That attention to detail has elevated the selection at the pour-over bar as well as fruity signature drinks like the pungo strawberry latte.
Multiple locations
Washington: Espresso Vivace
Credited with starting the trend of creating latte art, Espresso Vivace has achieved fame in coffee-centric Seattle and beyond. The third-wave pioneer has been on a mission for 30-plus years to prove that brewing specialty coffee is an art form — and not just from milk foam designs. Coffee connoisseurs and average Joe drinkers know that Espresso Vivace is about as consistent as it comes in terms of quality. From the world-class baristas to the Northern Italian roasting style, Espresso Vivace is synonymous with great coffee.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Stone Tower Coffee Roasters
What became West Virginia's beloved Stone Tower Coffee Roasters started in 2014 at the Joe n' Throw, a sliver of a coffee bar that's barely noticeable from the street. With great coffee and a laid-back atmosphere, a cult following formed, leading to a roastery expansion and four shops under the Stone Tower name. For Stone Tower, simplicity is the key to quality roasting and brewing.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Ruby Coffee Roasters
Ruby Coffee Roasters specializes in "colorful coffee" varieties that offer bold flavors reflecting the climates where they were cultivated. Ruby's founders have traveled throughout Latin America to foster relationships with bean farmers and bring the most colorful flavors back to Central Wisconsin. Beanheads throughout the Badger State have taken notice, raving about the skilled baristas and precisely brewed espressos and lattes at both of Ruby's cafés.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Persephone Bakery Boulangerie and Café
Frequented by Jackson Hole tourists and loved by locals, Persephone Bakery Boulangerie and Café is the kind of unique eatery you could only find in Wyoming. It's a quaint cottage-turned-café that's ultra-charming, even when it gets cramped with customers. Persephone may lead with its French-style pastries, but don't sleep on the coffee. Customers call out the brews for being smooth, plus the menu has several sweet lattes that pair perfectly with the cinnamon rolls.
Multiple locations
Methodology
In our quest to find the best local café in each state, we absorbed insights from review sites, social platforms, local and national publications, and official shop sources. We considered viewpoints from industry insiders, professional writers, and especially coffee-loving customers who provided ratings and feedback.
The most important criterion was the quality of the coffee, including bean sourcing, roasting standards, and brewing consistency. That overlapped a bit with staff and barista skills, which could really take a café to the next level. Last but not least, we considered the overall customer experience, including the atmosphere, decor, and menu options. We added up all these factors — in our own, subjectively mathematical way — to reach a consensus on the best local coffee shop in every state as of 2025.