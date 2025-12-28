Amy Poehler Uses 2 Bold Ingredients To Give Roasted Carrots Big Flavor (And Ina Garten Approves)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As far as side dishes go, roasted carrots are always a crowd-pleaser. They're easy to toss together, and as a bonus, can be customized with extra seasonings or toppings, as Amy Poehler highlighted in a recent episode of her podcast "Good Hang." Poehler was talking all things food with her guest, cookbook author and TV culinary personality Ina Garten, and revealed that she uses two bold ingredients to give roasted carrots serious flavor: feta and honey. It sounded good to Garten.

Poehler's favored combination works so well with roasted carrots because of the variety of flavors and textures it introduces into the dish. First of all, roasted carrots already have some inherent sweetness, which the honey amplifies. Then, the feta adds depth through its salty, tangy, briny flavor notes. Poehler's add-ins also bring in an element of textural contrast, with the feta weaving creamy bursts of soft cheese amongst the otherwise uniform texture of roasted carrots.

We've got a roasted carrot recipe to get you started, but you could certainly get creative, opting for rainbow carrots or slicing them in different ways. Just remember, one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking carrots is either cooking them until they're mush or pulling them from the oven too early, resulting in unappealingly hard carrots. Keep an eye on them throughout the cooking process for an optimal foundation that your add-ins will elevate even further.