Costco Is Selling A Vintage-Looking Tupperware Set Ideal For Pantries Or Leftovers

Developed in the 1940s, Tupperware is an iconic brand that pioneered the airtight and durable plastic storage containers that keep our food fresh. While the design of these reliable container sets has evolved over the years, there's good news for those seeking colorful versions of the past: Costco shoppers can pick up a 32-piece set of vintage-looking Tupperware for $60 with manufacturer's savings (regular $80). This is definitely another Costco kitchen find that is too good (and cheap) to pass up.

Costco's Tupperware Heritage Collection Food Storage Container Set looks like it came straight out of the 1960s, with vibrant orange or blue hues. The containers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and include "Tupperware's signature sunburst airtight lids with one-touch closure." Simply place the lid on top of the container and press down in the middle to create an airtight seal that'll keep your food fresher for longer. The round shape, sunburst lid design, bright colors, and durable plastic are all aspects that make this set look and feel from an earlier decade.

The nostalgic set includes various sizes of containers and corresponding lids, providing a range of bowls, snack containers, and tall canisters. If you need to store leftovers from a party or just want a series of containers to help you organize your pantry, there's an item for the job. These containers are also stackable to help save space in the kitchen. The set comes with 16 containers and 16 matching lids to equal the 32-piece set. For comparison, Amazon sells the same Tupperware Heritage collection for around $100, while Walmart sells it for $98.