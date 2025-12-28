Costco Is Selling A Vintage-Looking Tupperware Set Ideal For Pantries Or Leftovers
Developed in the 1940s, Tupperware is an iconic brand that pioneered the airtight and durable plastic storage containers that keep our food fresh. While the design of these reliable container sets has evolved over the years, there's good news for those seeking colorful versions of the past: Costco shoppers can pick up a 32-piece set of vintage-looking Tupperware for $60 with manufacturer's savings (regular $80). This is definitely another Costco kitchen find that is too good (and cheap) to pass up.
Costco's Tupperware Heritage Collection Food Storage Container Set looks like it came straight out of the 1960s, with vibrant orange or blue hues. The containers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and include "Tupperware's signature sunburst airtight lids with one-touch closure." Simply place the lid on top of the container and press down in the middle to create an airtight seal that'll keep your food fresher for longer. The round shape, sunburst lid design, bright colors, and durable plastic are all aspects that make this set look and feel from an earlier decade.
The nostalgic set includes various sizes of containers and corresponding lids, providing a range of bowls, snack containers, and tall canisters. If you need to store leftovers from a party or just want a series of containers to help you organize your pantry, there's an item for the job. These containers are also stackable to help save space in the kitchen. The set comes with 16 containers and 16 matching lids to equal the 32-piece set. For comparison, Amazon sells the same Tupperware Heritage collection for around $100, while Walmart sells it for $98.
How Tupperware became an iconic brand
Tupperware's roots can be traced to inventor and chemist Earl Tupper. Post WWII, Tupper, who had spent time working in a plastics factory, developed a way to use polyethylene to manufacture the first Tupperware bowls, which was coined the "Wonderbowl," or "Wonder Ware." It featured Tupper's patented "burping" seal which was inspired by paint can lids. The invention of the "Wonder Ware," corresponded with the rise of full-size refrigerators in suburban homes which allowed for increased food storage, as well as the increased use of durable plastics. The original price of the "Wonderbowl" was 39 cents, which translates to almost $7 today.
Tupperware parties became a big hit in the mid-20th Century, helping to launch the popularity of the plastic storage containers that didn't sell so well in the stores. There are plenty of plastic storage containers on the market today, but perhaps none so recognizable as the Tupperware brand, largely due to these home-selling parties started by businesswoman Brownie Wise. Indeed, "Tupperware" has become synonymous with food storage containers due to its iconic status, however, Tupperware filed for bankruptcy in 2024. The company's last remaining U.S. plant closed in 2025, and production has been moved to Mexico. Today, Tupperware is still not often sold in stores — all the more reason someone might want to stock up on Tupperware's Heritage Collection set at Costco before it really becomes a thing of the past.