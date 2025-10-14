15 Costco Kitchen Finds That Are Too Good (And Cheap) To Pass Up
Shopping at Costco can feel like you're always on a secret mission to track down the most elusive deals. Not only do you have to flash your personalized membership card to gain entry, but you also have to crane your neck to scan the massive shelves. It's no wonder that so many people feel accomplished when they push their overflowing carts back to their cars.
Since many Costco locations are busy (and those free food samples are a delicious distraction), it can be hard to familiarize yourself with everything that's available. Plus, Costco always tries to keep shoppers interested by bringing in new products on a regular basis. If you have a busy schedule, you may not be able to wander through your local Costco for hours while musing about the deals.
Do you want the lowdown on the handiest Costco kitchen supplies that can transform your kitchen? Read on to discover 15 brilliant items that are under $50. All prices in the article come from the Seattle warehouse, so your mileage may vary a bit based on where you live.
An 18-piece glass food storage set
In recent years, there have been a lot of discussions about plastic. We've known how bad microplastics are for the environment and our health for a long time now, but science is still continuing to uncover frightening truths. One fact you may not know is that storing your food in plastic containers can be dangerous. The reason is that heat can cause microplastics from the container to leach into your food. Whether you're putting away hot leftovers or microwaving containers that claim to be heat-safe, tons of particles can become an unwelcome seasoning.
This doesn't mean that you have to go on a rampage and get rid of every plastic container you own, but it's helpful to be more mindful of how you use these tools. Storing cold or room-temperature foods in them isn't as risky, but you owe it to yourself to have some containers on hand that can handle heat safely.
The good news is that Costco offers an 18-piece Snapware Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set for only $35.99. It comes with containers that can hold 1, 2, 4, and 6 cups of food with air-tight lids. Aside from the large 6-cup container, all other sizes come in pairs. The 4-cup containers have both square and round options as well. Do keep in mind that the lids aren't made of glass, so remove them before re-heating your food.
A giant cutting board that can hold your tablet
While you consider throwing away your plastic storage containers, you may also want to upgrade to a wooden cutting board, too. Not only do they look more elegant and remove the risk of adding microplastics to your food, but they can even help your knives stay sharper longer.
While there are plenty of great wooden cutting boards on the market, you may want to take a look at Costco's Teakhaus Reversible XL Cutting Board. For $57.99, you can get your hands on a spacious cutting board that comes with a built-in smartphone and tablet cutout. This means that you can prop up your smart device and read online recipes effortlessly. No more crusty phone screens covered in mystery ingredients. While this cutting board is priced at over $50, Costco regularly has sales that make the product much more affordable.
If you're working with wet ingredients, you also have the option to flip the cutting board over to utilize the juice canal feature. Since the canal covers the entire perimeter, you don't have to worry about any spills on your countertops. After bringing this new piece home, it's helpful to learn the right way to use a cutting board, so you can get the most out of your new investment.
A handy 5-quart ceramic non-stick pan with accessories
Shopping for pots and pans can seem like a nightmare because there are so many different brands and materials. If you want to keep things simple, you can never go wrong with ceramic. And thankfully, you don't need to spend a fortune to bring home a high-quality pan, either.
Costco sells a Tramontina 7-piece set that can hold up to 5 quarts for $39.99. In addition to the pan, you'll get a lid, two wooden stirring utensils, a stainless steel steamer insert, a splatter guard, and a silicone pot holder. It's also worth noting that the handle is made with stainless steel, which means it won't snap off any time soon.
The pan is safe to use in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and you won't have any issues sticking it in the dishwasher either. Another perk is that learning how to clean ceramic pans is a breeze. You'll be able to enjoy years of non-stick cooking with minimal upkeep.
A stunning bamboo drawer organizer
Are you someone who doesn't have a large countertop? If so, you can get more out of your kitchen by taking advantage of vertical space. Organizers that allow you to stack up can keep your favorite items within reach while avoiding a cluttered workspace. Your organizer can look beautiful, too.
If you like the idea of having more counter space, Costco's Seville 2-tier bamboo organizer could be just what you need. The drawers slide, so you don't need to knock everything over while you're fishing for items you stored in the back. The bamboo material can give your kitchen a refreshing vibe, and it's easy to wipe down when it needs a quick clean.
The piece costs $37.99, and each bin is 8 inches wide, 13.5 inches long, and 3.75 inches tall. It's perfect for wrangling all of your spice jars, bags of grains, or snacks. And since it has non-slip feet, it can stand up to even the messiest chefs.
A 2-pack of 40-ounce insulated stainless steel tumblers
Many of us still don't understand why Stanley tumblers became so popular. With its rapidly growing fame, the brand was able to get away with charging steep prices for most of its products. Sure, insulated tumblers are a convenient invention, but there are so many affordable brands out there that sell the same thing with a different logo.
As long as you're not worried about brand loyalty, you can save a fortune by shopping at Costco. Hiding in the warehouse, shoppers can find 40-ounce insulated stainless steel tumblers by ThermoFlask for $32.99. This price includes two tumblers, which means that each tumbler costs a little over $16. Buying one tumbler that's the same size on Stanley's website will set you back anywhere from $30 to $45. With that math in mind, snagging this Costco deal is a no-brainer.
These ThermoFlask tumblers come with reusable Tritan straws and leak-proof lids. They're dishwasher-friendly, and they can even keep your drinks cold for a whopping 24 hours. Even though these tumblers are large, they're designed to fit in any cupholder, which means that you'll always have easy access to a refreshing drink on the road.
A 40-piece vacuum reusable bag set
One of the most frustrating things about cooking your own meals is having a bunch of leftover ingredients and not being able to find the appropriate storage container. Usually, it's hard to find one snug enough to keep the ingredients fresh for long periods of time, so the likelihood of wasting food becomes high. This is why introducing reusable vacuum bags to your kitchen can save you from countless headaches and expensive food waste.
ZWILLING has a 40-piece vacuum bag set at Costco for $49.99 (pump sold separately). Since the bags are reusable, this quantity should set you up for life. They're safe to use in your dishwasher, microwave, and freezer, though you should never microwave the bags when they're in their vacuum-sealed state.
The most obvious use for these bags is to keep food fresh for a longer period of time. Vacuum sealing can also cut down the amount of time your meats need to marinade as well. By locking in the ingredients, you can impart the same bold flavors in half the time. For more experienced home cooks, these bags are also perfect for sous vide. This means it's time to familiarize yourself with the best and worst foods to sous vide so you can start planning fun meals.
A 12-piece set of cute Swedish dishcloths
Cooking is a labor of love, and even the most passionate home cooks agree that it's messy work. Having a reliable stack of dishcloths is essential for wiping up spills, getting rid of crumbs, drying dishes, and keeping your hands clean. If you don't want to run the laundry machine often, it can be helpful to have a big bundle on hand that will last a few days or even a week. Costco is known for its bulk buys, so it's the perfect place to stock up. As it turns out, you can find a 12-pack of Swedish dishcloths that are both absorbent and beautiful for $9.97.
Each pack comes with six different patterns, and each pattern is available in both standard and large sizes. Shoppers can choose from cozy autumn, funky lattice, adorable woodland, and zen themes to match the style of a wide variety of kitchens or seasons.
The fabric in these Swedish dishcloths is a brilliant combination of cotton and plant cellulose. They're soft, absorbent, and durable, and they'll look fabulous in your kitchen. You could even set some aside for cleaning your bathroom.
A reliable warming tray
We all love the idea of an endless Thanksgiving feast, but the reality is that it's difficult to keep every dish piping hot. Even with some clever tricks, like keeping mashed potatoes warm in a slow cooker, something is bound to get overlooked in the shuffle. Save yourself some trouble and invest in a warming tray that can hold several dishes at once.
Costco sells the bella warming table for $39.99. The stainless steel heating pads come with three different temperature settings: 170, 210, and 250 degrees Fahrenheit, which allows you to set the ideal temperature to keep your food warm. Delicate meats and vegetables will fare best on the lower settings, while soups and heartier dishes can benefit from some extra heat. It's also foldable, so this gadget doesn't have to be a big commitment for kitchens with limited storage space. Items like this are perfect for Thanksgiving and other large gatherings.
An impressive toaster with a touchscreen and large slots
Fiddling with a toaster can test everyone's patience. Until you find that perfect heat setting, you either end up with an inedible char or you have to keep shoving the toast back down and babysitting it because it's not golden enough. Thankfully, modern toasters are designed with this struggle in mind. At Costco, members have access to the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL toaster for $44.99. The reason why it's called XL is that the slots are wide enough to fit toast, waffles, pastries, English muffins, bagels, and more.
The toaster's touchscreen display shows six images of toast at varying levels of doneness so you know what to expect when you pop your bread in. It also means that households don't have to fight over adjusting the knobs and ruining each other's settings that were tweaked to perfection. And when you go to grab your food, the lever can push it up high, which eliminates the need to go fishing into the toaster and burning your fingers. There are also buttons for defrosting, adding a quick 15 seconds to your cook time, or the ability to toast just one slice instead of two.
A stainless steel stovetop espresso maker that holds 6 cups
When trying to explore different types of coffee, having an espresso maker is key to sampling new things. We've all seen the dramatic, state-of-the-art machines that run upwards of $3,000, but thankfully, not all espresso makers are going to break the bank. Bialetti sells its 6-cup espresso makers at Costco for $39.99, and it works with gas, electric, induction, wood, propane, and all other kinds of stoves. This particular model is also perfect for camping and other travel experiences due to its small, compact size.
Each of these sleek, tabletop appliances comes with thick walls, high-quality boilers, and anti-scald handles to maximize flavor and safety. One of the device's most attractive features is that you don't even need to wash it with soap and a sponge. All you need to do is rinse it with water before enjoying another round of your tasty morning brews.
A wooden lazy Susan with five dishwasher-safe glass dishes
We may not know exactly where the lazy Susan got its name, but it's become a staple in many households and restaurants. This invention has made it possible for everyone at the table to grab what they want without constantly asking others to pass a dish to them or reach over other people's plates. If you have a large family or you enjoy hosting dinner parties, a lazy Susan is a must-have piece.
If you're on the lookout for a lazy Susan that's perfect for a snack spread, over&back has a $19.99 option at Costco. The lazy Susan itself is made out of stunning acacia wood that you can clean with a damp cloth. It comes with five microwave and dishwasher-safe dishes that fit within the grooves, which prevents things from shifting out of place while spinning.
With a piece like this, you can make every Super Bowl watch party or picnic epic. This lazy Susan would also be great for side dishes, condiments, and toppings during regular mealtimes.
A lightweight wooden cake plate with a durable plastic lid
You may not be whipping up cakes every day, but this special-occasion dessert deserves to be presented in a beautiful and safe way. Not only that, cake plates can help keep cakes moist and make transporting them less daunting.
For $24.99, you can have iDESIGN's wooden cake platter with a shatter-resistant lid. The lid is made with PET plastic, which means it's both lightweight and durable. It's also clear, so everyone can admire your artistry, and the acacia wood stand makes the presentation all the more elegant. While this piece is hand-wash only, it can make all of your cakes and other baked goods shine for your parties and events.
Just be aware of the fact that the diameter is 10.75 inches while the height is 8 inches. This should give you plenty of room to store a standard circular cake, but this piece won't work for sheet cakes or anything particularly large.
An eye-catching 12-piece porcelain dinnerware set
Buying mismatched plates and bowls from the Dollar Tree is fun when you're young and single, but you may not always want to serve guests and family members in this fashion. That's why every household needs at least one nice dinnerware set to make each meal feel special. If you're worried about the price, Costco offers a 12-piece porcelain set from Pfaltzgraff for $42.99.
The set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four all-purpose bowls. You'll be able to serve impressive multi-course meals beautifully without spending a fortune. As of 2025, there's only one pattern available, but that doesn't mean there isn't a chance for more in the future. The current pattern sold features dark blue flowers on a white background for a simple yet elegant dining experience.
And if you're worried about convenience, you'll be happy to know that this set of dinnerware is both microwave and dishwasher-safe, which makes for easy reheating and cleaning. No more low-quality, bland, boring dishes.
Storage containers with built-in cutting board lids
What if there were a better way to chop up and store fruits, cheeses, and other snacks for on-the-go munching? Sabatier is trying to revolutionize the snack world by selling storage containers that have cutting board lids. At Costco, you can get two Snackleboxes from Sabatier for $19.99.
The small box is 12.7 inches long and 7.8 inches wide with seven compartments, and the large box is 16.6 inches long and 11 inches wide with 11 compartments. Whether you hate it when your foods touch or you're dealing with a mix of wet and dry snacks, the compartments keep everything organized and fresh.
Not only does the cutting board lid save you from cleaning another dish, but it also makes preparing and transporting your snacks effortless. Whether you're planning a picnic or keeping your kids energized during sports events, you can always count on these handy storage containers.
A 3-tier bar cart
Have you been dreaming about adding an island to your kitchen, but don't want to spend the money on a major renovation? A cheap solution is a bar cart. While you won't get more counter space, you can free up a spot by storing your essentials on the bar cart.
At Costco, Neatfreak offers a simple black bar cart with three tiers for $36.99. It's built with caster wheels for mobility, and they can even lock if you need the bar cart to stay put. Each shelf can hold up to 30 pounds, so you don't need to worry about bogging it down.
Costco doesn't sell these bar carts already assembled, but the process shouldn't be too painful. Once you're finished putting it together, it will only weigh 13.5 pounds. If you fall in love, you may want to get additional carts to help free up space in your bathroom, office, or bedroom.