15 Costco Kitchen Finds That Are Too Good (And Cheap) To Pass Up

Shopping at Costco can feel like you're always on a secret mission to track down the most elusive deals. Not only do you have to flash your personalized membership card to gain entry, but you also have to crane your neck to scan the massive shelves. It's no wonder that so many people feel accomplished when they push their overflowing carts back to their cars.

Since many Costco locations are busy (and those free food samples are a delicious distraction), it can be hard to familiarize yourself with everything that's available. Plus, Costco always tries to keep shoppers interested by bringing in new products on a regular basis. If you have a busy schedule, you may not be able to wander through your local Costco for hours while musing about the deals.

Do you want the lowdown on the handiest Costco kitchen supplies that can transform your kitchen? Read on to discover 15 brilliant items that are under $50. All prices in the article come from the Seattle warehouse, so your mileage may vary a bit based on where you live.