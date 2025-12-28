5 Pre-Sauced Grocery Store Ribs, Ranked From Worst To Best

Cooking a good batch of barbecue ribs takes time. If you're smoking your ribs, you're looking at hours at a minimum, and even if you're just tossing a rack in the oven, low and slow is the way to go. Dedicating that much time to a single meal isn't always feasible, though, and thankfully, there are plenty of workarounds.

I visited several local grocery stores and came home with five different brands of pre-packaged ribs. Most were already fully cooked and swimming in barbecue sauce, requiring only a bit of time in the oven to warm up, while one took just over an hour to go from raw to steaming hot and ready to eat. I recently reviewed some of the best barbecue in the country during a trip to Kansas City, so I like to think I know at least a little bit about ribs.

What I found in the grocery aisles was a mixed bag, ranging from middling meat hiding behind a gallon of sauce to shockingly tender ribs requiring very little work. Read on to find out which ribs are worthy of a spot on your table and which are best left behind.