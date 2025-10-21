The Best All-Purpose Seasoning You Should Always Grab At Dollar Tree
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While some might turn up their nose at the prospect, we feel there are plenty of Dollar Tree foods worth buying. Staples like spices and canned goods are often better to buy cheap and make perfectly tasty dishes without the high price tag. One standout that made our list of Dollar Tree spices that are worth it is Kingsford Cajun Style all-purpose seasoning.
Available at Dollar Tree for just $1.25, Kingsford Cajun Style is made from a blend of dehydrated garlic and onion in addition to paprika and, according to a rather cryptic label, "other seasonings." While what these additional ingredients are is technically a mystery, Kingsford Cajun might include bold choices like cayenne pepper or thyme given the typical components in cajun spice mix recipes.
Whatever the brand is using, it's working. Also sold by major online retail outlets, Kingsford Cajun Style has nearly five stars on Amazon and a solid 4.2 on Wal-Mart. Reviewers note that the blend strikes an excellent balance between fiery and digestible, adding a little kick without being too spicy to enjoy.
How can I use Kingsford Cajun Style All-Purpose seasoning?
Seasoning blends, especially cajun varieties, have a reputation for being too salty. However, Kingsford Cajun Style is the exception. The spice has a good balance, adding just a slight hint of salt alongside its rich mix of spices. This makes it an excellent partner for a wide variety of foods, adding a little something extra without drowning out the natural flavor.
Many reviews note that Kingsford Cajun Style is good for pretty much any type of meat, although salmon and chicken frequently pop up as foods that pair well with this particular blend. One reviewer liked it so much they even used it to season their Thanksgiving turkey. However, it's not just carnivores who can enjoy this spice. You can use it for soups, casseroles, a range of veggies, and even sprinkle it over a salad to give it a little something extra. Whatever you use it on, heed some reviewers' suggest to go light. A little goes a long way with this blend.