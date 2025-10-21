The Best All-Purpose Seasoning You Should Always Grab At Dollar Tree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some might turn up their nose at the prospect, we feel there are plenty of Dollar Tree foods worth buying. Staples like spices and canned goods are often better to buy cheap and make perfectly tasty dishes without the high price tag. One standout that made our list of Dollar Tree spices that are worth it is Kingsford Cajun Style all-purpose seasoning.

Available at Dollar Tree for just $1.25, Kingsford Cajun Style is made from a blend of dehydrated garlic and onion in addition to paprika and, according to a rather cryptic label, "other seasonings." While what these additional ingredients are is technically a mystery, Kingsford Cajun might include bold choices like cayenne pepper or thyme given the typical components in cajun spice mix recipes.

Whatever the brand is using, it's working. Also sold by major online retail outlets, Kingsford Cajun Style has nearly five stars on Amazon and a solid 4.2 on Wal-Mart. Reviewers note that the blend strikes an excellent balance between fiery and digestible, adding a little kick without being too spicy to enjoy.