10 Reasons Restaurant Pasta Dishes Are Better Than Homemade

Great pasta is life. It can be light and summery, rich and warming, and everything in between. But, why is it that restaurant pasta dishes are better than homemade? If you have a favorite restaurant noodle dish, you might be disappointed when you make pasta at home and it's just not the same. It doesn't have to be this way, though, once you learn the reasons why, you can make pasta dishes just as good or better at home.

I'm half Italian and grew up with pasta as a primary food group, spending summers in Italy cooking with my nonna. Now, as a food writer and recipe developer, pasta is among my specialties, so I have my fair share of experience. However, I wanted to get opinions from other experts, particularly those that work in restaurants.

I interviewed chef Jason Bartner, who trained and worked as a chef in New York City before opening La Tavola Marche, an inn and cooking school in the Le Marche region of Italy. I also spoke with chef David Buico, owner and chef of Mercato Cucina in Huntington, New York, and chef Jacinto Perez, head chef of Constantino's Pasta Bowls in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Armed with their pasta tips and tricks, I discovered some of the reasons why restaurant pasta dishes are often better than homemade attempts. This isn't just a chef flex, because they're all things you can do yourself at home. Once you know the secrets of restaurant quality pasta, you'll never again be disappointed by your homemade noodle dishes.