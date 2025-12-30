The Secret Liquid That Boosts The Flavor Of Chili Without Extra Work

Making a pot of delicious chili is all about building layers of flavor, so when you add the Worcestershire sauce to the pot is important. According to some recipes, it's best to add it to the pot after you saute the vegetables and brown the meat. The acidity in the Worcestershire sauce will help remove the caramelized fond at the bottom of the pot, which will add even more flavor to the chili. As for any version of chili, it's best to let it simmer for as long as possible so the flavors of this secret ingredient and the rest in the pot have time to develop.

And for a bit more guidance, use about a ¼ cup of Worcestershire sauce for every 12 servings. Add it to our five-ingredient chili or best beer chili if you don't already have a go-to recipe for the dish. If you don't have Worcestershire sauce in the kitchen, another option to give a dose of umami to your chili is soy sauce. With this option, be mindful of the salt levels in the chili. Other secret ingredients that won't offer umami but will give an acidic touch to the chili are cider or red wine vinegar, which are best to add towards the end of the cooking process. And to make sure your dish comes out perfectly, avoid these mistakes that will ruin your homemade chili.