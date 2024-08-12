11 Chef-Recommended Ingredients To Try In Your Next Bowl Of Chili

There are a few staples you probably always include in your chili rotation: beans, tomato, cumin, chili powder, and garlic, to name a few. However, there are countless fresh ingredients out there that can take any traditional, cozy chili recipe to the next level. We spoke with culinary consultant chef Gigi Gaggero and chef/co-owner of Mill & Main in Kerhonkson, NY, Claudia Sidoti, to gain their professional insights on some unexpected ingredients that will transform chili from average to extraordinary. "Be creative and have fun. Remember chili is a layering of flavor — you can create a great base and then rely on toppings to boost everything," says Sidoti.

While canned staples can elevate chili — think chipotle in adobo or pumpkin puree — look to the fresh produce aisle or sauces to infuse your favorite chili recipe with unexpected flavors, whether that's added umami or a hint of sweetness. No matter what you prefer, read on to discover our 11 favorite chef-recommended ingredients to add to your next batch of chili.