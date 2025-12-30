The Smartphone Hack That Makes Grocery Store Visits Lightning Fast

The use of pen and paper is a dying art. Our lives are consolidated through our phone screens, with an app for virtually everything imaginable. It's no surprise that there are tons of grocery-related apps, but they sometimes offer too many bells and whistles. Many shoppers prefer to simply write a list on their phone's notes app. This can be just as efficient, especially when used in conjunction with one grocery store hack for more efficient shopping: making your shopping list your phone background.

Think about it. A list right there on your phone is convenient. Physical lists are easy to misplace in pockets and purses, while most of us know exactly where our phone is at any given time. However, notes app lists do come with certain drawbacks. Every time you take your phone out to check your list, you'll have to punch in your passcode or deal with Face I.D. From there, you'll have to locate and pull up your list if it's not already opened on your screen. Instead of dealing with this hassle, turn your phone into a physical list by making your grocery list your phone's lock screen or background. You'll be surprised at how much time this simple hack saves.