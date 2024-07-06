The Secret Grocery Store Hacks Every Shopper Needs To Know

The higher grocery prices go, the more necessary it becomes for shoppers to use every trick in the book to save as much money as possible. This means hauling out the secret hacks that may not be top-of-mind when you hit the store with your list. To give you an edge during future shopping trips, we cranked the old mind machine, did a little research, and assembled a list of the grocery store hacks you need to know to keep the damage to your debit card as contained as possible.

Do you check your receipts to make sure you've been charged properly for sale and markdown items? Are you using loyalty cards and discount apps to maximize your savings? From easy strategies like using paper coupons, to slick tricks like angling for discount combinations, this array of clever approaches provides a hefty haul of helpful hacks to make sure you get your money's worth every time you load your cart. Adopting just a few of these practices can prevent needless grocery store mistakes, while keeping cash in your pocket.