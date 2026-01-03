Rick Steves' Simple Tip For Finding Ireland's Best-Value Meals

When it comes to travel journalism, Rick Steves is the unpretentious backpacker, the guy that seeks out the small and beautiful. He's not one to go after the luxe experience, but our man on the ground putting us in touch with full-on locals' lives. Simple tips from Steves can help make the most out of your travel and avoid common pitfalls. For instance, in a YouTube video about traveling in Europe, he warns that you should be probably be skeptical of a restaurant sign boasting that the place doesn't sell previously-frozen food. It's more likely to be a well-situated tourist rather than a truly trustworthy local establishment.

When in Ireland, Steves says pub food is the way to go. "Pub grub is Ireland's best eating value. But don't expect high cuisine; this is, after all, comfort food," the travel expert wrote in a post on his website. Granted, there are plenty of Michelin-recognized Irish pubs and even one with a Michelin: star Wild Honey Inn, in County Clare. Perhaps the point is that the offerings are tasty without being overly fancy. Either way, there are some things you should know before you walk into an Irish pub and place an order.