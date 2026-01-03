Rick Steves' Simple Tip For Finding Ireland's Best-Value Meals
When it comes to travel journalism, Rick Steves is the unpretentious backpacker, the guy that seeks out the small and beautiful. He's not one to go after the luxe experience, but our man on the ground putting us in touch with full-on locals' lives. Simple tips from Steves can help make the most out of your travel and avoid common pitfalls. For instance, in a YouTube video about traveling in Europe, he warns that you should be probably be skeptical of a restaurant sign boasting that the place doesn't sell previously-frozen food. It's more likely to be a well-situated tourist rather than a truly trustworthy local establishment.
When in Ireland, Steves says pub food is the way to go. "Pub grub is Ireland's best eating value. But don't expect high cuisine; this is, after all, comfort food," the travel expert wrote in a post on his website. Granted, there are plenty of Michelin-recognized Irish pubs and even one with a Michelin: star Wild Honey Inn, in County Clare. Perhaps the point is that the offerings are tasty without being overly fancy. Either way, there are some things you should know before you walk into an Irish pub and place an order.
Follow Rick Steves' advice for a solid Irish pub experience
As Rick Steves explained on his website, at an Irish pub, "You're a guest on your first night; after that, you're a regular." So you can take the opportunity to learn about the locals. He also observed that there isn't usually table service at these establishments, so you'll order and pay as you go at the bar, especially in smaller towns. A trip to the pub is all about camaraderie, so you should be ready to make some friends and listen to some local lore, instead of merely sitting with your eyes on your pint or plate. Consider sampling some iconic Irish foods, and get a view into everyday life.
Try an Irish stew made with the traditional mutton or beef; celebrate Irish history with a beef and Guinness stew or a beef, mushroom, and Guinness pie; or maybe get the coastal set of things with a nice fish and chips. While Irish pub food may not be winning any high falutin' international awards, you might receive a meal made from the heart. Sometimes, that's what travel is all about — getting to know the locals and becoming a regular at the local pub. So, try whatever's on the menu and toast a "Slainte" (SLAWN-chuh) (Irish for cheers) to your fellow pub-goers.