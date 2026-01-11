This Easy 3-Ingredient Mixture Eliminates Pesky Gnats In Your Kitchen
Kitchen gnats are a common hassle. As these bugs are attracted to moisture, strong smells, and rotting food, kitchens are a natural breeding ground for such pests. The good news? Gnats are not generally harmful to humans, although they're certainly annoying. However, with a little resourcefulness, you can deter gnats from overrunning your kitchen. One simple three-ingredient mixture helps get rid of gnats, and it's made from pantry staples you may already have on hand: apple cider vinegar, dish soap, and sugar.
This simple DIY fruit fly trap only takes a few minutes to set up and requires very little maintenance to work. Mix apple cider vinegar and dish soap in equal measures in a bowl. Then, throw in a few spoonfuls of sugar. Place the bowl, uncovered, in an area of your kitchen where gnats tend to congregate. Let it sit out for a few days, and before long, you should notice a marked reduction in bugs.
Why does this trap work? It's simple. Gnats are attracted to both sugar and strong smells. They'll be naturally drawn to your trap and fly straight into the liquid. However, they won't be able to survive, drowning shortly after impact.
How to prevent gnats from coming back.
Once you've gotten rid of a gnat problem, you'll want to prevent a recurrence. Maintaining a clean kitchen is paramount. (Check out our list of kitchen cleaning hacks for some tips and tricks!) However, do not forget to clean often overlooked areas that attract gnats. Many people fail to regularly clean their drains, a hotbed for gnat infestation that's moist and full of food debris.
Once again, pantry staples can save the day. First, run hot water down the drain for three to five minutes. Next, add half a cup of baking soda and one cup of vinegar. Let the fizzy reaction work its magic for about 10 minutes as it removes food debris. Finish by pouring a pot or kettle of boiling water down your drain to rinse.
In addition to regularly cleaning your drains, be vigilant about food storage. Take out trash bags frequently, clean up promptly after cooking, and avoid leaving overripe fruit out for too long. Rather than storing food on counters, place it in airtight containers in the fridge.