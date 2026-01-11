This Easy 3-Ingredient Mixture Eliminates Pesky Gnats In Your Kitchen

Kitchen gnats are a common hassle. As these bugs are attracted to moisture, strong smells, and rotting food, kitchens are a natural breeding ground for such pests. The good news? Gnats are not generally harmful to humans, although they're certainly annoying. However, with a little resourcefulness, you can deter gnats from overrunning your kitchen. One simple three-ingredient mixture helps get rid of gnats, and it's made from pantry staples you may already have on hand: apple cider vinegar, dish soap, and sugar.

This simple DIY fruit fly trap only takes a few minutes to set up and requires very little maintenance to work. Mix apple cider vinegar and dish soap in equal measures in a bowl. Then, throw in a few spoonfuls of sugar. Place the bowl, uncovered, in an area of your kitchen where gnats tend to congregate. Let it sit out for a few days, and before long, you should notice a marked reduction in bugs.

Why does this trap work? It's simple. Gnats are attracted to both sugar and strong smells. They'll be naturally drawn to your trap and fly straight into the liquid. However, they won't be able to survive, drowning shortly after impact.