The Burger Chain With Ties To Frisch's Big Boy

For generations, the familiar sight of a pompadoured child in checkered overalls signified tasty burgers, fries, and more to fans of the Big Boy franchise. The eponymous statue is among the most iconic food mascots of all time, but even diehard admirers may fail to realize that Big Boy has a girlfriend of sorts. Her name is Dolly, and she stems from a comic series that once circulated at Big Boy restaurants. Briefly, she was also the star of her own franchise: Dolly's Burgers and Shakes.

Big Boy comics debuted in 1956 as a way to keep kids occupied while waiting on food. The first issue was written by comic book legend Stan Lee, although lesser-known artist Craig Boldman refined the Dolly character. Boldman described her as "Big Boy's foil," and granted her a spunky personality. Dolly was, according to Boldman, uninterested in Big Boy's antics despite his constant attempts to impress her. While Boldman specified Big Boy and Dolly were "just pals," he made it clear they'd likely go on to become romantic partners as they aged.

In March 2025, Dolly's Burgers and Shakes opened two Ohio restaurants in former Frisch's Big Boys locations. Dolly's was not much different than Big Boy's, serving traditional Big Boy menu items like burgers, fries, and milkshakes. So, why the change in mascot? The answer is a bit complicated.