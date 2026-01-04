Seriously Upgrade Store-Bought Garlic Bread Without Adding A Single Ingredient
While aficionados of the classic Italian side will claim homemade garlic bread is the way to go, it's not always feasible to whip up a serving from scratch — especially if you're making a whole meal. Rest assured, you don't always have to bust out your favorite garlic bread recipe to make toasty, crispy garlic bread that tastes gourmet. One garlic bread hack that changes everything is pretty simple: Skip the oven and heat store-bought garlic bread on the grill.
This hack works just as well for frozen or fresh store-bought garlic bread, but you'll likely need to thaw the frozen variety overnight. Just make sure to read the package directions for precise thawing instructions. From there, all you need to do is brush your garlic bread with olive oil and place it on the grill. Grill on each side until the bread is lightly toasted and slightly brown. Times vary depending on your grill's temperature, but generally, around two to three minutes per side should be sufficient.
Best practices for grilling garlic bread.
This garlic bread hack changes everything, elevating mediocre store-bought bread to nearly homemade status. It improves both the taste and texture of your run-of-the-mill prepackaged bread. Not only do most foods tend to cook faster on the grill, grilled breads take on a rich, smoky flavor and delightfully crispy crust.
However, no cooking method is entirely without disadvantages. That grills cook food fast is something of a blessing and a curse. Inconsistent heating is common, and you can easily burn your bread if you're not careful. This can be an especially egregious problem when using an outdoor grill, where heat settings are not as precise and a steady temperature is tough to maintain. So, when grilling garlic bread, keep a close watch the whole time. You also do not have to wait for a barbecue to experiment with this cooking method. You can use a flat-top indoor grill set to medium heat instead. This method may even work better, as temperatures are easier to control.