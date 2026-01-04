Seriously Upgrade Store-Bought Garlic Bread Without Adding A Single Ingredient

While aficionados of the classic Italian side will claim homemade garlic bread is the way to go, it's not always feasible to whip up a serving from scratch — especially if you're making a whole meal. Rest assured, you don't always have to bust out your favorite garlic bread recipe to make toasty, crispy garlic bread that tastes gourmet. One garlic bread hack that changes everything is pretty simple: Skip the oven and heat store-bought garlic bread on the grill.

This hack works just as well for frozen or fresh store-bought garlic bread, but you'll likely need to thaw the frozen variety overnight. Just make sure to read the package directions for precise thawing instructions. From there, all you need to do is brush your garlic bread with olive oil and place it on the grill. Grill on each side until the bread is lightly toasted and slightly brown. Times vary depending on your grill's temperature, but generally, around two to three minutes per side should be sufficient.