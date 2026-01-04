This 60-Year-Old Virginia Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Spot Is A True Vintage Deli Treasure

The delis and diners of the United States in the 1950s and '60s aimed to create cozy, warm, and welcoming spaces for their (very often) regular customers. Unfortunately, many now seem like quaint tourist destinations, rather than the beating heart of the local community. But some still persist, even after changing concepts and ownership. Perly's, a reimagined Jewish deli, is one such place, and it was named Virginia's top dog in the Mashed ranking of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants in each state.

Perly's was founded in Richmond, Virginia, in 1961, and still draws in locals and visitors from afar, all of whom gather for the homey atmosphere and delicious food. And the restaurant made a big impression on Guy Fieri during an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Fieri's standout favorite item on the menu was the potato and duck pierogies, which were also featured on our list of Triple D's best potato dishes. Fieri was impressed with owner and chef Kevin Roberts' eye for detail and commitment to quality — from the house-made duck confit to the hand-rolled pierogi dough to the multi-layered sauce.

"I don't know if the word pierogi describes this. It's like calling my Camaro a car. That's a vintage hotrod," Fieri said on the episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (via YouTube). "This is like I've been going to all the movies in black and white. And today I went to IMAX." Beyond the pierogies, Perly's menu features a number of old-school deli classics prepared with a modern, downright fine-dining twist.