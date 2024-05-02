The Best Potato Dishes Ever Seen On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

The Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" features Guy Fieri cruising around the States in his Camaro on the hunt for the best comfort food in the country. Fieri has sampled some seriously crave-worthy dishes on the show, from super stacked burgers to loaded burritos and fall-off-the-bone barbecue ribs. However, nothing says comfort food like the humble potato. While potatoes often provide a supporting role to meats, some of the potato dishes Fieri has tasted on the show can proudly stand on their own as entire meals.

Triple D proves that one of the great things about potatoes is their versatility. Some classic comfort food potato dishes featured on the show include french fries, pierogies, baked potatoes, and poutine. Fans know that the Mayor of Flavortown doesn't showcase anything run-of-the-mill. His goal is to try dishes that he deems worthy of one of his famous one-liners like "off-the-chain" or "bomb-dot-com-tasty." These are some of the best potato dishes ever seen on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" that earn accolades from Guy Fieri and customers alike.