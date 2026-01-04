Big Scandals That Will Haunt Andrew Zimmern

If you love mom-and-pop Chinese restaurants, you're not alone. While these establishments sometimes lack the creature comforts of five-star eateries, they make up for it in flavorful dishes that are hard to come by in Americanized restaurants. It's also worth noting that these restaurants are often run by immigrants, and during times when anti-Asian sentiments were at a peak, the restaurant business provided a path to citizenship for people seeking a new life in the States. This context is important to understand why Andrew Zimmern received pushback after comments he made while promoting his new Chinese-American restaurant, Lucky Cricket, were published by Fast Company.

In an interview with the magazine, Zimmern characterized Chinese restaurants in the Midwest as subpar, referring to them as "horsesh*t," and positioned himself as the best person to introduce Midwesterners to ingredients like "hot chili oil ... hand-cut noodle[s] ... and a real roast duck." To Asian-American chefs working in the Midwest, these statements were a slap in the face. In the Washington Post, Indiana-based restaurateur Edward Fong said, "[Zimmern] didn't just insult Chinese independent restaurants like ourselves ... but he really insulted people who like to come to our restaurants."

Zimmern apologized for his statements, saying, "I let myself get carried away and have too much fun ... You stop being mindful, and you say something flippant." However, the damage was done, and Lucky Cricket shuttered in 2019 after eight months in business. "Bizarre Foods" was canceled soon after, and some speculated that the controversy had something to do with it. Media outlets claimed the real reason "Bizarre Foods" was canceled was because the Travel Channel had pivoted to different programming.