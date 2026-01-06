Stanley Tucci's 2 Essential Tips For The Best Ever Mashed Potatoes
If you're a fan of Stanley Tucci, you might love him for more than his acting chops. Besides appearing in popular films like "Conclave" and "The Devil Wears Prada," Tucci hosted the food-centric show "Searching for Italy." Also an avid cook, he has come up with plenty of tricks to perfect his meals — like the unique way he butters corn. Fans of mashed potatoes are also in luck because he has two pieces of advice for making the best version of this spud dish.
Mashed potatoes can include ingredients like cream or milk, but instead, Tucci opts for olive oil (which isn't actually an uncommon hack). Swapping out the milk cream can make your mashed potatoes vegan-friendly (as long as there are no other animal-derived ingredients). Olive oil also works great as a butter substitute in your mash.
Folks who aren't set on a vegan meal can also apply Tucci's second tip, which is to beat an egg yolk into the potatoes as the final step. It might sound odd, but egg yolks add another creaminess factor to the dish. It's best to add them while the eggs are still hot and then whisk to make sure everything is emulsified (a technique that creates thick final product a la hollandaise sauce or chocolate ganache).
The best mashed potatoes are achieved in many ways
Besides following Stanley Tucci's tips, how can you craft the creamiest mashed potatoes? One important way is to pay attention to the tools you're using. For example, you might have a simple hand-held potato masher — its name implies its purpose — but in reality, a potato ricer is a better option. Using the traditional masher can lead to gummy potatoes as a result of overworking starches. The ricer only requires one pass through to achieve a desirable texture.
Ingredients matter as well. While you can mash any variety of potato, the best to use are Yukon Gold or russet potatoes. Some prefer Yukons for their buttery flavor, yet their texture can become too gooey if you mash them for too long. Our traditional mashed potato recipe, on the other hand, features russet potatoes, which have a light texture and the perfect starch to moisture ratio that prevents them from turning into a sticky mess.
Add-ins make a big difference on the final product as well. Experimenting with diary options is one trick to upgrade your mashed potatoes. Instead of milk, try heavy cream, cream cheese, or even sour cream to create a more tangy and complex flavor profile. If you want to kick up the flavors another level, try adding spices or vegetables — think scallions, garlic, or chives.