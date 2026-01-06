Stanley Tucci's 2 Essential Tips For The Best Ever Mashed Potatoes

If you're a fan of Stanley Tucci, you might love him for more than his acting chops. Besides appearing in popular films like "Conclave" and "The Devil Wears Prada," Tucci hosted the food-centric show "Searching for Italy." Also an avid cook, he has come up with plenty of tricks to perfect his meals — like the unique way he butters corn. Fans of mashed potatoes are also in luck because he has two pieces of advice for making the best version of this spud dish.

Mashed potatoes can include ingredients like cream or milk, but instead, Tucci opts for olive oil (which isn't actually an uncommon hack). Swapping out the milk cream can make your mashed potatoes vegan-friendly (as long as there are no other animal-derived ingredients). Olive oil also works great as a butter substitute in your mash.

Folks who aren't set on a vegan meal can also apply Tucci's second tip, which is to beat an egg yolk into the potatoes as the final step. It might sound odd, but egg yolks add another creaminess factor to the dish. It's best to add them while the eggs are still hot and then whisk to make sure everything is emulsified (a technique that creates thick final product a la hollandaise sauce or chocolate ganache).