How The Property Brothers Maintain A Clutter-Free Kitchen

If anyone knows how to design a kitchen that is highly functional, yet maintains a sleek, clean look, it's the Property Brothers. Between flipping homes and juggling multiple TV shows, Jonathan and Drew Scott still have time to keep their own kitchens spick and span.

Their secret to keeping the kitchen clutter-free is not necessarily about having more space or getting rid of more, but rather using what space you have smartly. Whether you're working with an open-concept layout or a galley the size of a hallway, their approach to kitchen organization makes room for prepping and cooking, and reduces the anxiety that can come from visual clutter.

If the mere thought of decluttering your kitchen is daunting, Jonathan Scott shared an information-packed YouTube video called "Kitchen Organization 101" of kitchen decluttering tips that everyone can start doing today. Overwhelmed? He recommends simply starting with what you can do in a day and going from there.