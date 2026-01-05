How The Property Brothers Maintain A Clutter-Free Kitchen
If anyone knows how to design a kitchen that is highly functional, yet maintains a sleek, clean look, it's the Property Brothers. Between flipping homes and juggling multiple TV shows, Jonathan and Drew Scott still have time to keep their own kitchens spick and span.
Their secret to keeping the kitchen clutter-free is not necessarily about having more space or getting rid of more, but rather using what space you have smartly. Whether you're working with an open-concept layout or a galley the size of a hallway, their approach to kitchen organization makes room for prepping and cooking, and reduces the anxiety that can come from visual clutter.
If the mere thought of decluttering your kitchen is daunting, Jonathan Scott shared an information-packed YouTube video called "Kitchen Organization 101" of kitchen decluttering tips that everyone can start doing today. Overwhelmed? He recommends simply starting with what you can do in a day and going from there.
Dedicated shelving
One key theme in Jonathan Scott's "Kitchen Organization 101" video was having dedicated shelving for different items. This not only saves time in searching for the items you need, but it also minimizes visual clutter.
In his kitchen, for example, he has a dedicated shelf in the fridge specifically for leftovers. Leftovers are going to be one of the first things you want to grab out of the fridge, and this tip makes it easy to do so. Even if you can't commit to a whole shelf, a section, drawer, or a container like Vtopmart's clear stackable storage bins can be put aside just for leftovers. Before cooking something new, you can glance at your leftovers shelf and decide what needs to be eaten first. It helps you plan grocery shopping better and avoid overbuying.
You can also take inspiration from Scott's Tupperware pantry shelving. It features plastic restaurant to-go containers for guests to take home extra food, as well as perfectly stacked Tupperware and organized lids. Even though open shelving isn't a favorite design of the Property Brothers, it seems to function well for this purpose. You could achieve the same result with a bin or drawer instead. Just use a divider to separate lids by size or shape, and stack containers within one another to save space. If you have deep drawers, use clear bins to separate different sizes. Labeling sections can also help maintain order.
Hidden fridge drawers
A built-in fridge drawer tucked into your kitchen cabinetry may not be accessible to you at the moment. However, as Jonathan Scott explains, it's a game-changer to consider for your next kitchen remodel. These units are separate from the main refrigerator and function like a pull-out drawer cooler. He uses this secret cold space for organizing specific items like kids' snacks, beverages, and produce. It keeps the essential food and drinks easily accessible without anyone needing to dig through the main fridge and disrupting the organization here.
These drawers are down low, so kids should be able to grab what they want without help, and guests won't have to rummage around the main fridge for a drink. Plus, because these devices often come with adjustable temperature settings, you can tailor them to suit what you're storing. You could use them to keep fruits and vegetables crisp or beers ice-cold.
It's a similar idea to having a mini-fridge for a specific purchase. If it's unrealistic to install fridge drawers in your kitchen, a mini fridge that simply plugs into an outlet could work as an alternative.
Adding an extra drawer inside a deep drawer
If you're short on kitchen storage, installing an extra drawer inside of a deeper drawer is a smart way to make use of unused space. Jonathan Scott had his custom-made, and uses the shallow top drawer for utensils; in his YouTube video, he stated that Drew wasn't a fan of this hack — but you might be.
These interior drawers slide out independently and are perfect for organizing smaller items that might otherwise get buried at the bottom. This could fit utensils, tablespoons, thin utensils, measuring cups, or Ziploc bags — items that don't make sense to be stored with pots and pans in the main compartment. To make this upgrade, you can either retrofit an existing drawer with a sliding tray or opt for modular organizers that stack neatly and pull out. The first option makes the most sense if you're remodeling, while the second choice is better for those who want more of a quick fix.
This decluttering tip could also work on a larger scale. If you have deep, low cabinets typically used for storing pots and pans, an item like these Seinloes pull-out drawers can be installed for more organization and separation between items.
Organizing the kitchen based on how it's used
The most efficient kitchens aren't organized by category or aesthetics, but rather by how you actually use them. Jonathan Scott explained that his kitchen is actually not organized with his design ideas, but more so with the layout that most benefits his wife, Zooey Deschanel. She does a lot of the cooking in the house, so every item she uses most often is stored within reach when she is standing over the counter or stove.
Instead of grouping all baking tools in one drawer or placing every utensil alongside the stove, think about your routines. If you use many of the same pans, utensils, mugs, and plates every day, make them easily accessible. Less-used items can be stored further back and deeper in drawers and shelves.
If you prep lunches daily, dedicate a drawer near the fridge for containers, snacks, napkins, and Ziploc bags. For daily morning coffee, keep mugs, filters, and spoons near the coffee maker. This kind of functional organization saves time, reduces steps, and makes the kitchen feel intuitive rather than chaotic. It also helps reduce clutter since each zone has a clear purpose.
Using all available storage space in the pantry
A well-organized pantry should enable you to use all of the available room with intention. That means taking advantage of vertical space, too. You could add shelf risers like this version sold by SONGMICS and use racks on the backs of doors for extra storage. Lazy Susans are perfect for storing bottles in the corners. Another Property Brothers strategy for organizing a pantry involves using clear canisters to store snacks, grains, beans, and flour, or canned goods without wasting height. Dollar Tree mini-drawers can hold loose, small items like candy, tea bags, and single-serving drink packages.
Use baskets or bins to group similar items together, such as boxes of pasta or breakfast foods. This eliminates time spent searching for items, and helps you know what you already have. If there's pantry space in between shelves, consider adhesive hooks for hanging lightweight items or a thin vertical rack for spices.