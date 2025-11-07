The Property Brother's Simple Strategy To Keep Your Pantry Organized
There's something about a high level of organization that's so satisfying. When it's applied to the kitchen, it feels as if the whole operation moves like a well oiled machine. Not only is there a place for everything, allowing muscle memory to take over during the cooking process so you can slip into a flow state, but it also makes taking stock of your inventory far easier. On the duo's website, "Property Brothers" star Jonathon Scott shelled out some of his most useful kitchen organizing hacks and what he had to say about the pantry really struck a chord.
"Once you have a well-organized pantry, it is a lot easier to maintain," he said, adding, "The reason most people's pantries turn into total chaos is because they've never set up that system." He recommends using containers that permit easy access to the things you use on a regular basis, and also allows you to refill them without hassle. Dollar Tree has some of the best products for kitchen organization, including multi-purpose baskets that are great for displaying snack bars, bags of gummies, chips, or other packaged single-serving treats. While you're at it, you can grab dry food containers with airtight, pop-top lids, which are excellent for cereals, pasta, noodles, and dry goods like oats. There are also fun gadgets like rotating turntables that give you easy access to every corner of your spice cabinet. Having a general sense of organization is the best way to ensure you always know where to look for something.
Uniform glass jars for the win (and don't forget the label maker)
If you're not just interested in having things be easily accessible, but also covet an aesthetically pleasing pantry, Dollar Tree has glass jars that instantly make any pantry look organized. They come in all different shapes and sizes — from 32 to 14 ounce mason jars as well as several variations of decorative glass jars with twist off metal lids. Not only are they generally airtight, keeping food fresher for longer, but can you get jars that are uniform in size, allowing you to maximize the use of space. Use them to store dried beans, lentils, and grains, or flours, sugars, nuts, and candies — all of which look lovely when presented in glass. This adds a variety of color and texture to the pantry which is anchored by the similar-looking glass containers. Storing food this way also allows you to easily see when you are running low on a commonly used ingredient so there aren't any surprises halfway through cooking a meal.
The Property Brothers aren't the only ones who believe in a well stocked and organized pantry. After he posted a kitchen tour on the internet, Instagram was left completely in awe over Bobby Flay's pantry organization. Not only were dried goods stored in glass jars for easy visibility, but they were labeled. While this can be done with some white or black stickers and a black or silver Sharpie, using a label maker adds to the visually appealing uniformity.