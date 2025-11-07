The Property Brother's Simple Strategy To Keep Your Pantry Organized

There's something about a high level of organization that's so satisfying. When it's applied to the kitchen, it feels as if the whole operation moves like a well oiled machine. Not only is there a place for everything, allowing muscle memory to take over during the cooking process so you can slip into a flow state, but it also makes taking stock of your inventory far easier. On the duo's website, "Property Brothers" star Jonathon Scott shelled out some of his most useful kitchen organizing hacks and what he had to say about the pantry really struck a chord.

"Once you have a well-organized pantry, it is a lot easier to maintain," he said, adding, "The reason most people's pantries turn into total chaos is because they've never set up that system." He recommends using containers that permit easy access to the things you use on a regular basis, and also allows you to refill them without hassle. Dollar Tree has some of the best products for kitchen organization, including multi-purpose baskets that are great for displaying snack bars, bags of gummies, chips, or other packaged single-serving treats. While you're at it, you can grab dry food containers with airtight, pop-top lids, which are excellent for cereals, pasta, noodles, and dry goods like oats. There are also fun gadgets like rotating turntables that give you easy access to every corner of your spice cabinet. Having a general sense of organization is the best way to ensure you always know where to look for something.