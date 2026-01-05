The Chain Restaurant With The Best Crab Legs According To Reviews

Crab legs are a wonderful seafood treat, provided you source them from the right dining establishment. In our ranking of chain restaurant crab legs, Eddie V's Prime Seafood beat out many famous establishments, including Red Lobster and Joe's Crab Shack. (Joe's Stone Crab, our first place pick, is part of a family of restaurants but is itself a singular location; and thus not a chain in the traditional sense.) We ranked each restaurant's offerings based on customer reviews, and Eddie V's was subject to lots of online praise where its crab legs are concerned.

In a Tripadvisor post dubbed "Great Service, Great Food," one patron had this to say about the restaurant: "Crab legs were great, both the hot ones and the ones on ice." Over at Yelp, a customer declared, "The king crab legs were to die for" and characterized the entire meal as "Absolutely delectable!!!!" Another review on the platform stated that the "king crab legs are all executed perfectly." The quality of the meat almost defied description for a third Yelper: "How can articulate how delicious never been frozen Alaskan King crab legs are!? Sweeter tender fresher."

Eddie V's has locations in 15 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The establishment encourages reservations and asks that patrons don business casual attire and avoid overly informal items like sweatpants and sleeveless shirts.