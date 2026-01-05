The Chain Restaurant With The Best Crab Legs According To Reviews
Crab legs are a wonderful seafood treat, provided you source them from the right dining establishment. In our ranking of chain restaurant crab legs, Eddie V's Prime Seafood beat out many famous establishments, including Red Lobster and Joe's Crab Shack. (Joe's Stone Crab, our first place pick, is part of a family of restaurants but is itself a singular location; and thus not a chain in the traditional sense.) We ranked each restaurant's offerings based on customer reviews, and Eddie V's was subject to lots of online praise where its crab legs are concerned.
In a Tripadvisor post dubbed "Great Service, Great Food," one patron had this to say about the restaurant: "Crab legs were great, both the hot ones and the ones on ice." Over at Yelp, a customer declared, "The king crab legs were to die for" and characterized the entire meal as "Absolutely delectable!!!!" Another review on the platform stated that the "king crab legs are all executed perfectly." The quality of the meat almost defied description for a third Yelper: "How can articulate how delicious never been frozen Alaskan King crab legs are!? Sweeter tender fresher."
Eddie V's has locations in 15 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The establishment encourages reservations and asks that patrons don business casual attire and avoid overly informal items like sweatpants and sleeveless shirts.
Other tasty reasons to visit Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Diners at Eddie V's can indulge in Alaskan king crab legs when partaking in The Big Eddie, an appetizer that features multiple tiers of seafood delights including jumbo shrimp, oysters, ahi tuna poke, Maine lobster, and jumbo lump crab. Costing well over $100, it's the kind of item you should probably order with an empty stomach and an extra-full wallet. While that might seem like a high price to pay to enjoy a crustacean, you're getting a highly prized variety along with other fancy seafood. Compared to the more common snow crab, for example, king crab is larger (hence the name) with a sweet flavor and lobster-like texture. Thanks to its brief harvesting season, which occurs over the course of weeks during winter, it is also less accessible and more expensive.
Other crab preparations at Eddie V's also rank high among guests. For instance, a Tripadvisor review claimed, "Every course was great but the CRAB CAKES were truly the best I have ever had. When they say no filler them mean NO filler." Along with its stellar seafood selection, Eddie V's menu also features hand-cut steaks, including rib eye and filet mignon, as well as wet-aged lamb chops, steak tartare, Wagyu beef dumplings, and a whole hosts of small plates and appetizers. Great reviews and a delectable menu are big reasons why included Eddie V's in our list of the seafood chains that are taking over America.