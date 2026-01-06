Why You Shouldn't Just Toss Your Meat In For A Pot Roast (It's Costing You Flavor)

The best meat for pot roast is usually a tougher cut with a lot of connective tissue such as chuck, which comes from the well-worked shoulder, or Julia Child's favorite pot roast cut, rump roast. The connective tissue will cook down, adding flavor and softening the meat. If there's a lot of exterior fat (fat cap), you'll want to trim it. You don't need to cut it all the way to the red meat. A little extra fat will enhance flavor and tenderize it, but you don't want it too greasy.

Now, it's time for the searing. You'll need to pat the meat dry with paper towels. While you need some water for the Maillard reaction, you don't want it dripping wet. Liberally salt and pepper it on all sides to bring out the flavor. Some recommend dusting all sides with flour to fortify the crust. For the cooking fat, you can use olive oil, oil and butter, bacon fat, ghee, or almost any cooking oil. Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat, and toss in your roast when the oil is hot. The simple rule is to cook it on all sides until browned, but it should cook for at least a minute and up to three minutes per side. The longer you brown it, the more crust will form, but you don't want to cook it so long that it'll burn. Searing your meat first will bring the best out of your roast, and you'll definitely taste it in the results.