The One Cut Of Beef Julia Child Stood By For The Tastiest Pot Roast

Julia Child was the original celebrity chef, but she offered more than just entertainment; she changed the way people cooked, ate, and perceived food, using the nuances of French cuisine to bring an element of excitement to American cooking. However, just because she made cooking accessible doesn't mean it was oversimplified. Child's cookbooks featured recipes with a level of detail we just don't see today, and there is arguably no better example of that than her pot roast made with beef braised in red wine.

Taken from her iconic 1961 recipe book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Child's braised beef pot roast is a classic dish often made during the holidays. Prep for the recipe includes marinating the meat and vegetables in red wine for up to 24 hours and the optional "larding" of the beef, adding slivers of pork fat inserted between the beef layers to infuse richer flavor. With all this effort going into the dish, you can imagine how important it is to start with the right piece of meat. Julia Child's go-to cut for her elaborate pot roast was the rump roast.

The cut, taken from the animal's hindquarters, is lean and musclebound, meaning it holds a ton of rich flavor but is relatively tough. This is where the slow cooking and long marination do their magic. While a pot roast can also be made using the chuck, rib, top, or bottom round, the rump roast is the one that Julia Child declared the first choice.