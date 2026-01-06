The Bold Egg Dish Bing Crosby Called A Wake-Up For The Appetite

According to a writing by Life Magazine reporter Lincoln Barnett, legendary crooner Bing Crosby almost never ate meals at night, tending to spend dinner parties observing rather than consuming. No wonder one of his favorite foods made clever use of a breakfast staple. Crosby was a huge fan of one seriously delicious egg recipe you'll wish you knew sooner, which he called the "red devil."

Crosby was happy to share the recipe for the 1939 cookbook What Actors Eat — When They Eat by Rex Lease and Kenneth Harlan. To make a red devil, you begin by frying a clove of garlic in olive oil with a dash of oregano. Then, add a pound of American (or cheddar) cheese broken into chunks and a can of tomato soup. As soon as the cheese melts, pour in a drained can of peas and let everything simmer for three to five minutes. Then, slowly fold in two beaten eggs without cooking the mixture further. When you're done, serve it all up on two slices of toast.

The red devil certainly has a unique look and taste. It falls somewhere between scrambled eggs and a grilled cheese sandwich (with tomato soup inside), so it's essentially a combination of two classic comfort foods. Speaking about the recipe, Crosby said, "The combination of ingredients in this dish gives it a rare flavor which is particularly tempting when one's appetite needs a 'lift.'"