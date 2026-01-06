The Bold Egg Dish Bing Crosby Called A Wake-Up For The Appetite
According to a writing by Life Magazine reporter Lincoln Barnett, legendary crooner Bing Crosby almost never ate meals at night, tending to spend dinner parties observing rather than consuming. No wonder one of his favorite foods made clever use of a breakfast staple. Crosby was a huge fan of one seriously delicious egg recipe you'll wish you knew sooner, which he called the "red devil."
Crosby was happy to share the recipe for the 1939 cookbook What Actors Eat — When They Eat by Rex Lease and Kenneth Harlan. To make a red devil, you begin by frying a clove of garlic in olive oil with a dash of oregano. Then, add a pound of American (or cheddar) cheese broken into chunks and a can of tomato soup. As soon as the cheese melts, pour in a drained can of peas and let everything simmer for three to five minutes. Then, slowly fold in two beaten eggs without cooking the mixture further. When you're done, serve it all up on two slices of toast.
The red devil certainly has a unique look and taste. It falls somewhere between scrambled eggs and a grilled cheese sandwich (with tomato soup inside), so it's essentially a combination of two classic comfort foods. Speaking about the recipe, Crosby said, "The combination of ingredients in this dish gives it a rare flavor which is particularly tempting when one's appetite needs a 'lift.'"
Bing Crosby was a breakfast man at heart
Bing Crosby certainly believed breakfast was the most important meal of the day – an old marketing slogan with some serious staying power. In 1950, Crosby told a reporter for the Daily Express, "With me, breakfast is a serious matter." He was known to start his mornings with big, hearty meals. He would begin with an orange juice made from concentrate, which he often took with him on travels outside the United States, preferring his juice made from Florida oranges. In addition to the bold flavor of the red devil, he also loved to dine on a combination of porridge, ham, fried eggs, and fried potatoes in the mornings, all accompanied by coffee.
Speaking of orange juice, Crosby was a huge fan of the beverage. The man helped Minute Maid become famous, promoting the classic breakfast juice throughout his career. He was an active investor in the Minute Maid company, so he was more than happy to help sell the product. Throughout the 1970s, commercials frequently aired showcasing Crosby's velvety voice singing the praises of Minute Maid. Perhaps his go-to juice paired well with a red devil.