The 14 Best Bakeries In New York City

When people ask about the best bakery, they're usually asking because they have one specific item in mind: a flaky croissant, a midday cookie, or maybe just something authentically New York. Based on personal experience, this list looks at the best bakeries in New York City through that lens, with the understanding that the best bakery simply depends on what you're looking for.

New York's bakery scene has never been defined by a single style of baking. Instead, it's a living time capsule of every culture, tradition, and technique that's taken root on the streets of the five boroughs. Bakeries range from century-old pastry shops that still use the same handwritten recipes to innovative and futuristic bakeshops that redefine what pastries can be. That diversity is what makes NYC the best place to go for a sweet (or savory) treat.

The bakeries on this list aren't trying to fit in every box. Each bakery has paved its own way by doing one thing really well, capturing the hearts of the city by doing so.