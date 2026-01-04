The 14 Best Bakeries In New York City
When people ask about the best bakery, they're usually asking because they have one specific item in mind: a flaky croissant, a midday cookie, or maybe just something authentically New York. Based on personal experience, this list looks at the best bakeries in New York City through that lens, with the understanding that the best bakery simply depends on what you're looking for.
New York's bakery scene has never been defined by a single style of baking. Instead, it's a living time capsule of every culture, tradition, and technique that's taken root on the streets of the five boroughs. Bakeries range from century-old pastry shops that still use the same handwritten recipes to innovative and futuristic bakeshops that redefine what pastries can be. That diversity is what makes NYC the best place to go for a sweet (or savory) treat.
The bakeries on this list aren't trying to fit in every box. Each bakery has paved its own way by doing one thing really well, capturing the hearts of the city by doing so.
Veniero's Pasticceria
Veniero's Pasticceria has been an anchor of the East Village for over a century. Founded in 1894 by Antonio Veniero, an Italian immigrant from Sorrento, the bakery started as a simple cafe serving espresso and traditional Italian treats to fellow immigrants who needed a taste of home. Frank Sinatra was a loyal customer here back in the day. More than 130 years later, this family-owned bakery has become a living archive of New York food history and Italian food culture alike.
From its cannoli and éclairs to its rainbow cookies and sfogliatelle, the menu is full of generations-old pastries that are rooted in tradition instead of trend. When ordering, don't let the long stretch of pastry cases intimidate you. Start off by building a small box of mix-and-match goodies so you can taste a little of everything. The cannoli have perfectly crisp shells with lightly sweetened ricotta stuffing. The pignoli cookies are chewy and nutty without being dense, and the biscotti is too good to pass up.
Stepping into Veniero's Pasticceria is more than just grabbing a pastry — it's a step back in time. Despite its long list of accolades, the vibe is refreshingly unpretentious, unapologetically old-school New York, and the perfect reminder of what a New York bakery should be.
Hani's Bakery
One bakery in the East Village is a dream years in the making. Hani's Bakery was born from a vision that pastry chef Miro Uskokovic's mother never had the chance to fulfill herself. It's a busy Manhattan bakeshop that feels like home the minute you walk in.
Anytime-of-day treats are the heart of Hani's — meant to be enjoyed for no specific reason or occasion. Think cookies with your morning coffee, dessert before dinner, and slices of cake that aren't saved for birthdays. The PB&J Crunch Cake is a clear standout. Between the nostalgic peanut butter-and-jelly flavors of your favorite childhood sandwich and the reimagined accompaniments of wild blueberries and sesame, this cake is both familiar and new. The weekend-only donuts, cheesecakes, and pudding cups are hard to pass up, too.
The line at Hani's often spills out the front door, but the vibe never feels rushed. It's homey and warm while still being everything you'd expect from an East Village bakery. Hani's is true proof that good things — and sweet treats — should be enjoyed without waiting for a special occasion.
Red Gate Bakery
You see the line for Red Gate Bakery before you see the bakery itself. Rain, sleet, or snow — people are always lined up to get their hands on a treat from a bakery that's worth planning your entire morning around. Don't worry, though, because the line moves fast.
The pastry cases at Red Gate Bakery are filled with familiar baked goods that have subtle, modern twists. Cakes, cookies, bars, and buns rotate constantly, and weekly specials give even the most loyal customers something to look forward to. The Midnight Banana Bread is worth the wait alone. It's dense yet cloud-like, deeply chocolatey without being heavy, and it has the perfect amount of banana without being overwhelming. The Pickled PB&J Bar, with pickled concord grape jam and miso shortbread, is another must-try.
Each pastry at Red Gate has been carefully curated. It's a place that straddles nostalgia with creativity — always making you feel comforted but never bored.
Elbow Bread
Tucked into a corner storefront on Ludlow St, Elbow Bread blurs the line between bread and pastry. Leaning into its Jewish American roots, this bakery and sandwich shop is an expert on savory flavors that leave you feeling genuinely taken care of.
The pastry cases are regularly filled with Potato and Sauerkraut Knishes, Cream Cheese–Stuffed Everything Bialys, rye breads, and marble cakes. You can't leave without trying the signature Sweet Potato Pretzel, which feels equally like a warm hug as it does a warm pretzel. It's crispy on the outside and cloud-like on the inside, and everything you could want from a New York City pretzel. And don't forget to get it with the mustard.
Seasonal and holiday specials are a huge part of the menu, too. Elbow Bread puts out everything from Challah Crowns and Challah Honey Buns to Matzo Boards and other seasonal baked goods to keep Jewish traditions present at every New York table. Because if you've ever tried making these things at home, you know just how many ways making challah can go wrong. Doors often close early as baked goods sell out fast.
Smør Bakery
In 2019, Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard set out to recreate the feeling of a casual neighborhood café they grew up with in Denmark. Shortly after, Smør came to be as an homage to Scandinavian traditions that prioritize lingering rather than rushing.
While the vibe of Smør is purposefully unfussy, the menu is proof that simplicity, when done well, is far from boring. There's a Cardamom Bun with crisp edges and a soft center that'll transport anyone to the bustling streets of Copenhagen. The seasonal Danish flavors are worth making a monthly trip for. The Cinnamon Bun, with its rich cinnamon-sugar filling, is another must-try. And don't leave without trying the Sausage Roll. It'll make you rethink why hot dogs are New York's street-food default.
With locations in Manhattan as well as Brooklyn, Smør feels a quiet escape away from the bustle of the big city. On any given day, both spaces feel busy and unrushed at the same time.
Kora
You don't need to be an expert in Filipino flavors to enjoy the seasonally driven pastries at Kora. Chef Kimberly Camara built the idea for Kora from family recipes passed down from her late grandmother, Corazon, and a fried brioche dough that has since become the bakery's signature item. This Sunnyside bakery is a pandemic-era passion project turned brick-and-mortar success, and it has quickly become one of the borough's most loved bakeshops.
The menu at Kora rotates seasonally, with the fried brioche serving as a canvas for the Filipino flavors and lesser-known ingredients found throughout the cuisine. Some examples include a Spam and Cheese Pain Suisse, an Ube and Coconut Cookie, and a Calamansi and Ginger Sablé. Whether it's something savory or sweet, Kora knows what it's doing when it comes to balancing Filipino flavors with approachability and classic pastry techniques.
Lady Wong
Lady Wong Patisserie is the kind of place that feels more like an art gallery than a pastry shop — but nobody's complaining. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Seleste Tan and Mogan Anthony, Lady Wong grew out of a pandemic-era longing for the flavors of home. The pair started bridging their Michelin-starred culinary experience with their Southeast Asian heritage, and to say it resonated would be an understatement. Lady Wong now has some of the greatest accolades in the city.
The menu is almost poetic, where any given pastry makes you feel something before you bite into it. The Matcha Pandan Mille Crêpes, with its dozens of pillowy layers, feels like more things should be built on patience — and biting into it further reinforces that point. On the other hand, the Black Sesame Passionfruit Entremet exudes confidence, as if you could soak it in with every slice you eat.
La La Bake Shop
In a city of bakery look-a-likes, where originality can get lost in the viral trends taking over, La La Bake Shop is a place that stands out. This Vietnamese bakery brings authentic flavors of Southeast Asia to New York City, challenging the Western culinary expectation that all desserts must be overly sweet. The menu is proof that they don't.
From full-sized cakes and mini cakes to milk buns and sticky rice, La La Bake Shop has items you won't find anywhere else in the city. The main characters in the kitchen, though, are the cured salted duck egg yolks, which are used for sauces and fillings, adding the perfect punch of umami richness to treats like the Salted Egg Lava Bun. This is the kind of bakery you come in for one thing but leave with several others. So make sure to come hungry.
Lysée
Lysée is rewriting the rules of pastries in New York City, and also what it means to actually slow down and enjoy them. While most bakeries feel like a retail store, this pastry boutique feels more like walking into a Michelin-starred curated exhibition, where whimsical treats are the medium. Chef Eunji Lee is the brains behind it all, drawing influence from her background in French technique, her Korean roots, and her time spent in New York City. The desserts look minimalistic, but taste anything but.
One of the most well-known desserts is the Corn Mousse Cake. Shaped like an ear of corn, it's slightly sweet with a natural corn flavor and has layers of cream and cookie. The menu regularly changes with the seasons, offering mini loaf cake trios in holiday flavors like roasted coconut and chocolate, chestnut and vanilla, and orange spice. The seasonal tarts are worth mentioning, too. In the summer, you might find a mango tart with passion fruit cream and a mango-Thai basil compote. And in the cooler months, a fig tart with lavender honey fig compote, huckleberry jam, and a granola tuile. Lysée is truly a pastry experience, where reservations are encouraged.
Supermoon Bakehouse
One bakery in Manhattan feels like it belongs in "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century". Supermoon Bakehouse is shiny, cool without trying to be, and feels like the future just landed in the Lower East Side.
The menu at Supermoon's is constantly changing, so your taste buds will never be bored. Flavors are influenced by Southeast Asia, Europe, and New York nostalgia all at once, and the seasons are celebrated with new pastry drops that draw crowds. In the winter, you can find items like a Peppermint and Dark Chocolate Pudding Eclair and a Holiday Cornbread Old-Fashioned Doughnut, while a Honey Lavender Cruffin and an Ube Pandan Ice Cream Sandwich might be available in warmer months. The only hard part about walking into Supermoon is deciding what you'll walk out with.
Supermoon doesn't just stop at sweets. The savory pastries are out of this world, too. This bakeshop is the perfect place for grabbing lunch now and a treat for later.
Dominique Ansel Bakery
No New Yorker is unfamiliar with Dominique Ansel Bakery. Best known as the birthplace of the now-famous Cronut, this SoHo bakeshop is a testament to innovation just as much as it is to tradition.
The monthly Cronut flavor is the main event. Half croissant and half doughnut, this pastry hybrid is layered like a classic croissant, fried like a doughnut, and filled and glazed with flavors that rotate every single month. One month it might be pumpkin cheesecake. Another, pistachio and honey orange blossom,or raspberry and stracciatella. You'll also find staples that regulars and locals swear by. The DKA (Dominique's Kouign Amann), in particular, is a favorite. Its deeply caramelized exterior keeps the outer layer perfectly crispy, which makes biting into the soft center wildly satisfying. The pavlovas are equally enjoyable — each one is light and airy, and every bite has the perfect balance of cream and fresh fruit flavor.
For a bakeshop with as many accolades as this one, the vibe is still cozy and warm — an ode to the humble hospitality of Dominique Ansel himself. Even with large crowds and long lines, the space is something you want to keep coming back to.
Petit Chou
At Petit Chou, you eat with your eyes first. Every pastry is an edible sculpture, where every detail and garnish looks as striking as it tastes. Petit Chou is known for its sweets, and for good reason. Few bakeries compare to the execution that comes out of this kitchen. The Chocolate Croissant, in particular, is easily the best in the city. Made non-traditionally with chocolate dough and more buttery layers than you can count, it's filled with a lush chocolate pudding that melts perfectly into the warm pastry.
While sweets make up the majority of the menu, Petit Chou's savory options are the hidden gem. The Breakfast Croissandwich sounds simple — scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese on a croissant — but it's far from ordinary. Not only is it served with a chipotle aioli that adds a necessary tangy punch, but the laminated croissant itself is flattened and baked until deeply caramelized, creating a shatteringly crisp crust that's both texturally and flavorfully indulgent.
Inside, the space is quaint, but service remains fast. With little seating, it's the perfect place to grab a box of pastries and take them somewhere they can be shared.
Seven Grams Caffe
Seven Grams Caffe puts every other cookie to shame — and to earn that accolade in a city as competitive as New York, that's saying something. With locations in Flatiron, Hudson Square, and Chelsea, Seven Grams has become a city staple for anyone wanting a mouth-watering cookie.
Though the brand has roots as an independent coffee roaster, it's the cookies that steal the spotlight — and they know it. Known as ooey-gooey cookies, these signature soft-centered cookies are baked fresh to order. You can never go wrong with the classic chocolate chip, but the menu expands far beyond the classics. From cookies that are stuffed with Italian hazelnut Nocciola cream to cookies that are infused with matcha powder and white chocolate chips, there's a cookie for everyone, including a generous helping of vegan cookies. The flavors change regularly, though, so stock up on your favorites when you can.
The vibe is purposefully utilitarian — confident enough to let the pastries do the talking. It's a place built for real life: Pop in, order quickly, drink good coffee, eat a great cookie, and get on with your day feeling slightly better. Each location keeps different hours.
Confectionery!
One bakery in New York City is quietly rewriting the expectations of what vegan sweets can be. Founded in 2016 as a collaboration between two upstate New York vegan powerhouses, Confectionery! brings those worlds together in a storefront that feels joyfully indulgent.
The menu is a true ode to plant-based living, where you're not limited to substitutions or compromises. The pastry cases are filled with soft whoopie pies, rainbow-colored macarons, whimsical chocolate treats, and layer cakes that look too good to eat. Almost. The seasonal offerings are an obvious standout, where the baker's sense of play truly thrives.
What sets Confectionery! apart, though, is less about what's on the menu and more about the values it stands for. Ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, packaging is fully post-consumer recycled, and the shop's woman-owned, fully vegan ethos extends far beyond business. It's a place that treats sweets not as a guilty pleasure, but as a form of proud purpose.
Methodology
This list reflects the bakeries I enjoy going to most in New York City, as well as the bakeries I actually recommend to people who ask. I chose places based on what they do best — whether that's the city's best croissant or cookie, the most creative or inventive pastry, or a savory bite worth walking a few extra blocks for.
I focused on bakeries that excel at one specific thing and deliver it consistently and deliciously. Because the bakeries that know exactly what they're good at — and continuously commit to doing that one thing the best they can — are the ones that keep you coming back.