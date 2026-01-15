The final cooking temperature of a steak is vital to its overall quality. Well-done cuts are often lambasted as dry and tough, but one of history's most famous commanders-in-chief felt very differently. Ulysses S. Grant took "well done" to extreme levels. In fact, America's 18th president preferred his meat to be outright charred.

Grant seemed to have a sharp aversion to physical qualities associated with meat. He balked at the very idea of slaughtering animals and wanted no reminder of the process in his food. To avoid seeing any blood or flesh, Grant insisted on having his meat served more or less burnt. Moreover, he refused to consume chicken or any meat made from animals that walked on two legs.

Although there's more than one way to cook perfect steak, medium-rare is typically the preferred temperature. Some cuts do benefit from being cooked slightly longer. Tougher ones like hanger steaks and skirt steaks, for instance, may taste better erring more toward the medium to medium-well category. And while many people feel you should never order a steak well done, lean options like sirloin can maintain some of their moisture at higher temperatures. So choosing that doneness level is not always a bad thing. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a chef or steak connoisseur advocating for completely charred meat.