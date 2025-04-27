How 12 US Presidents Liked To Have Their Steaks Cooked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a common thread running through the diets of just about all the presidents in U.S. history, beginning with George Washington and the Founding Fathers in the late 1700s and continuing right up to today. That thread is steak. Many U.S. presidents were really into steak. Some presidents ate it every chance they got, others ate it because it was there, and most of them had particular ideas of how they liked the meat to be cooked.

Advertisement

Preferences in steak doneness and temperature have been attributed to one's level of taste and refinement in the world of gastronomy. Rare or medium rare steaks are associated with a more distinguished palate, while well-done steaks are associated with picky yet less-discerning eaters. For a lot of the presidents on this list, their favorite ways to enjoy steak aren't direct indicators of how classy they are. Instead, they are more reflective of the geographical regions these men came from and the times in which they lived. From steak in the morning, steak to soothe the stomach, and the finest slice of Kobe beef, here are the steak-cooking preferences of 12 of our nation's presidents.