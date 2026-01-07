The Reliable Street Food Rick Steves Orders No Matter Where He Travels
In his over three decades on PBS and as the author of dozens of European guidebooks and phrase books, Rick Steves has won a well-deserved following. While he certainly travels along many of the well-beaten paths of Europe's biggest tourist destinations, he often returns to the simple, inexpensive joys of travel that bring the trekker closer to the ins and outs of a local's everyday life. One of those basic joys is street food. Steves finds that possibly the most common street food throughout Europe's huge public squares and tiny cobbled streets is also one of the best: kebab.
In an article from his website titled "Europe's Cheap Eats," Steves says his favorite place to order street food is the prevalent, humble, and usually consistent kebab stand. While fellow globetrotter Anthony Bourdain had his own opinions about choosing the best street food, Steves is confident in his choice. "Of all the international options in Europe," Steves writes, "the ubiquitous kebab stand is my favorite." Although he has built an empire of wealth thanks to his contributions to travel media, Steves still guides readers and viewers with an eye on value, writing that a single serving from a kebab stand can feed two rambling voyagers for about €5.
Why you can trust Rick Steves on kebabs and how to order one
Steves doesn't shy away from critical judgment in his travels, sometimes pointing out red flags for disingenuous restaurants. For instance, Steves warns against trusting certain words on European restaurant signs — like those boasting "never frozen" food. And while there are some foods you should only eat in one place, because that's where it's done best, kebab stands might be more dependable due to being so ubiquitous. Kebab stands are symbolic of the Greek, Armenian, and Turkish immigrants who introduced their food to other parts of Europe, which means their quality control travels beyond national borders. Steves says you can find rotisserie meat kebabs or falafel sandwiches in stands, stalls, and carts in many major European cities.
As for what to expect when you're ready to order from a kebab stand, döner kebab is one of the most common. The Turkish export consists of spit-roasted meat inside a traditional pita or lavash flatbread. While lamb was historically the meat of choice, you can often find beef or chicken kebabs, usually served with a spicy garlic and pepper sauce. The name döner (or doner) is from the Turkish dönmek, meaning turning or rotating, which is exactly how the meat is cooked on the spit.
When you want something just as delicious but vegetarian, try a pita bread falafel sandwich — delicious spiced balls or patties made of fried, ground chickpeas. Although not as common, Shish kebab, meat skewers cooked over a hot flame, can also be found at kebab stands. Whatever the order, a variety of dips and salads will usually complete the meal. And to wash it down, Steves says, "Don't miss the ayran — a healthy yogurt drink popular with Turks — which goes well with your kebab."