The Reliable Street Food Rick Steves Orders No Matter Where He Travels

Steves doesn't shy away from critical judgment in his travels, sometimes pointing out red flags for disingenuous restaurants. For instance, Steves warns against trusting certain words on European restaurant signs — like those boasting "never frozen" food. And while there are some foods you should only eat in one place, because that's where it's done best, kebab stands might be more dependable due to being so ubiquitous. Kebab stands are symbolic of the Greek, Armenian, and Turkish immigrants who introduced their food to other parts of Europe, which means their quality control travels beyond national borders. Steves says you can find rotisserie meat kebabs or falafel sandwiches in stands, stalls, and carts in many major European cities.

As for what to expect when you're ready to order from a kebab stand, döner kebab is one of the most common. The Turkish export consists of spit-roasted meat inside a traditional pita or lavash flatbread. While lamb was historically the meat of choice, you can often find beef or chicken kebabs, usually served with a spicy garlic and pepper sauce. The name döner (or doner) is from the Turkish dönmek, meaning turning or rotating, which is exactly how the meat is cooked on the spit.

When you want something just as delicious but vegetarian, try a pita bread falafel sandwich — delicious spiced balls or patties made of fried, ground chickpeas. Although not as common, Shish kebab, meat skewers cooked over a hot flame, can also be found at kebab stands. Whatever the order, a variety of dips and salads will usually complete the meal. And to wash it down, Steves says, "Don't miss the ayran — a healthy yogurt drink popular with Turks — which goes well with your kebab."