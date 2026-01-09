The Backstory Behind This Creamy Chicken Diner Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Menu preferences can fluctuate drastically, and sometimes quite quickly, over the years. No matter where you'd previously found yourself on the city streets or backroads of the United States, you may wake up one day and find that your go-to order has disappeared. Something that was once considered conventional, traditional even, can suddenly become old-fashioned.

Chicken à la King is a perfect example. This creamy classic, which easily makes the list of ubiquitous diner foods of yesteryear, is one of those old-school chicken dishes that was incredibly popular throughout much of the 20th century. These days, it's downright difficult to find on diner menus. For some, chicken à la king may harken back to the days when American diners loved to eat cream-heavy, khaki-colored meals, but this retro recipe can actually be quite delicious and refined. It may strike you as a quaint throwback, but it's not unlike the Alfredo sauce recipe from Olive Garden that's still a menu staple today.

The history of chicken à la king is disputed. Its supposed birthplace has been cited as being anywhere from Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, to Manhattan, to Philadelphia, and all the way across the Atlantic to London. For the uninitiated, chicken à la king is sort of like a creamier sherry-based chicken pot pie filling, usually served over pasta or toast. The compulsory ingredients are heavy cream, pimentos, wine, and mushrooms. Many recipes also include green peas, carrots, bell peppers, celery, and onions — possibly with a dash of nutmeg and/or cayenne pepper. The result is a velvety sauce with earthy undertones and a bit of a sharp kick from the sherry.