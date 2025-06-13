Old-School Chicken Dishes Everyone Almost Forgot About

Chicken is one of the most popular meats in the world. Humans have been cooking and eating chickens for centuries, and the ways in which it was consumed were vast and versatile. Few chicken dishes can claim the centuries-long history of fried chicken, or the impressive endurance of chicken mole from Mexico. The old-school chicken dishes we're talking about here had the opposite effect — people almost completely forgot about them.

We see it all the time. Food fads that are hot for a while then become the culinary equivalent of cassette tapes and Pokémon Go. Since chicken is near-universal, recipes centered around it have popped up all over the world, but some of them turned out to be too old-fashioned to last. What makes some chicken dishes carry on while others slip through the sands of time?

A chicken dish can fall out of public favor for several reasons. For one, certain chicken dishes were niche to begin with and never gained enough of a following to persevere. Others were high-maintenance or overly formal, and as people's tastes modernized, these fussy entrees became relics of eras gone by. Other cultural shifts factored in too. Funky casseroles from mid-century America or dishes conceived during food rations or other times of economic need were replaced with more timeless ingredients. This is a glimpse into chicken's storied past with these old-school dishes — a few of them might be worth recreating.