5 Breweries And Tap Houses To Get A Taste Of LA's Dynamic Beer Scene, According To A Local

I've been in Los Angeles for nine years and have watched as the beer scene here exploded and contracted along with the rest of the country. I grew up in hop-centric Portland, Oregon, and I still try to time visits home around the fresh-hop season. I didn't drink until later in life, so I don't have a nostalgic taste for the college party 30-rack of cheap beers. When I eventually started drinking beer, I went on a quest to try all the styles. I like them all, but, as a true Pacific Northwesterner, I do lean toward the hops.

LA is rarely mentioned when people talk about great West Coast beers. When the topic floats to U.S. cities with the best beer, places like Portland, San Diego, and Seattle are talked about more. The depth and the history of the beer scenes in those cities are hard to beat, but the top breweries and tap houses in LA can stand among the best places anywhere else.

Picking just five excellent taprooms and bars to drink beer isn't easy. I stuck to spots closer to Northeast LA, where I spend most of my time, and skewed towards beer bars with broad options or breweries with many guest beers — with one exception. If you're in LA looking for a pint, there are many great establishments in addition to my top-five list that are worth popping into. These include Monkish, Homage, Three Weavers, Beachwood, El Segundo Brewing Company, Hop Merchants, and Common Space.