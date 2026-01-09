The Blunder That Leaves Your Soup Noodles Sad And Mushy

The last thing you want when you've spent hours simmering a comforting pot of soup is to have it ruined by sad, mushy noodles. While it's a common mistake home cooks make when incorporating grains like pasta in their soup, it's an easy blunder to fix. The reason those soup noodles are a less-than-desirable texture is simple: They've been overcooked.

Most ingredients in soup benefit from cooking together for a long time, allowing all those flavors to meld and develop complexity. It's not a bad thing to have tender vegetables or meat that's so moist it breaks apart with the slightest nudge of your spoon — in fact, that's often the mark of a really satisfying soup. (If you want a few more suggestions for soup success, we've compiled a few expert tips on making restaurant-worthy chicken noodle soup.)

Noodles are a little different, though. If you allow noodles to linger in soup for a long time, even if the pot is simmering and not actively boiling, they'll continue cooking and absorbing water. Soggy noodles aren't a problem with canned soup, because the noodles within those products are tougher and have a high alkaline pH, making them less absorbent. With homemade soup, even in recipes where you really want to just toss everything in a pot and call it a day, you need to treat noodles as a separate step.