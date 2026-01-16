The One Swap That Makes Boxed Pancakes Fluffier Every Time
Back in 2023, TikTok exploded with videos on how to make a boxed cake taste homemade with the addition of ingredients ranging from JELL-o mix to an extra egg and melted butter. In an era of rising grocery costs, such food hacks hit a sweet spot: They allow people to feel they're treating themselves while leaning on cheaper products. Just as you can upgrade boxed cake, there are many ways to upgrade boxed pancake mix and we vote for the following swap to be the next big food trend: In lieu of regular milk, use buttermilk.
Buttermilk pancakes are a perennial diner favorite because they provide good consistency and some rich, tart flavor. As it's much thicker than regular milk, buttermilk makes for more pillowy pancakes. It's also more acidic. As a result, when it's exposed to the mix, it triggers the creation of carbon dioxide. This creates a stronger leavening reaction during the cooking process, elevating your favorite store-bought pancake mix to diner-quality fare.
If you do opt for this swap, make sure to cook your pancakes right away. Buttermilk goes flat fast, and the absence of carbonation means you'll lose out on that extra leavening power. If you don't have buttermilk on hand, you can add a tablespoon of white vinegar to a cup of milk.
Other ways to upgrade boxed pancakes
While this tip is one of the best ways to use buttermilk, it's far from the only way to upgrade boxed pancakes. You can also try sour cream or Greek yogurt, which both provide a dose of acidity. The latter option adds some protein as well. When working with thicker substances, it's not a one-to-one ratio. Instead, use a mixture that's half yogurt or sour cream and half milk. You could also try oat milk instead of regular milk for a sweeter taste.
Mix-ins can make boxed pancake mix feel restaurant quality, too. Fresh blueberries or strawberries or chopped nuts are great to incorporate into your batter. If you're really feeling fancy, use a dash of citrus zest for a blast of fresh, bold flavor.
Spices and extracts also elevate boxed pancake mix, creating something with a bit more of a gourmet feel. Cardamon, ginger, and cinnamon are all worthy extras. A splash of vanilla extract, which most people have on hand, can also work. However, if you have more unusual flavors, try experimenting. Add a bit of peppermint for a minty flavor, for instance.