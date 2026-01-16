The One Swap That Makes Boxed Pancakes Fluffier Every Time

Back in 2023, TikTok exploded with videos on how to make a boxed cake taste homemade with the addition of ingredients ranging from JELL-o mix to an extra egg and melted butter. In an era of rising grocery costs, such food hacks hit a sweet spot: They allow people to feel they're treating themselves while leaning on cheaper products. Just as you can upgrade boxed cake, there are many ways to upgrade boxed pancake mix and we vote for the following swap to be the next big food trend: In lieu of regular milk, use buttermilk.

Buttermilk pancakes are a perennial diner favorite because they provide good consistency and some rich, tart flavor. As it's much thicker than regular milk, buttermilk makes for more pillowy pancakes. It's also more acidic. As a result, when it's exposed to the mix, it triggers the creation of carbon dioxide. This creates a stronger leavening reaction during the cooking process, elevating your favorite store-bought pancake mix to diner-quality fare.

If you do opt for this swap, make sure to cook your pancakes right away. Buttermilk goes flat fast, and the absence of carbonation means you'll lose out on that extra leavening power. If you don't have buttermilk on hand, you can add a tablespoon of white vinegar to a cup of milk.