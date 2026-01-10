Aldi Has A Meat Cut You Won't See At Many Other Grocery Stores

Aldi may be known for its no-frills shopping environment and affordable grocery basics, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on its meat selection. For instance, the chain's steak offerings may actually be better than Costco's in terms of the bang for your buck and because they're minimally processed, usually locally sourced, and vacuum sealed to stay fresher for longer. However, beef isn't the only thing worth picking up from the store's meat aisle.

While you won't find an on-site butcher at your local Aldi, you might come across a few rare butcher's cuts, including lamb breast plate. Aldi stocks one from Thomas Farms, an Australian brand that claims to pasture raise and feed its livestock without the use of antibiotics or hormones. While it may not be available at all locations, some folks have found it at their store for less than $4 a pound. The cut has certainly won over some Aldi shoppers. As one buyer wrote in a thread on Reddit, "[I]t is amazing! It's basically lamb spare ribs. Very rich, fatty, and decadent."

The breast is an often overlooked and underrated lamb cut you're less likely to spot at your local grocery store. Its normally mild-tasting meat is naturally high in fat. In cooking terms, that means that it has some seriously flavorful potential if you know the best way to prepare it.