Why You Should Buy Your Steaks From Aldi, Not Costco

Now, we'll concede that Costco does offer a much wider selection of beef, as well as cuts that come in at a higher grade. While its big box competitor has plenty of USDA Prime steaks up for grabs, Aldi's meat department is more often limited to USDA Choice, a difference that's defined by a cut's degree of marbling. Nevertheless, you can still manage to nab some seriously delicious cuts for your buck.

Over on Reddit, you'll find a slew of meat eaters singing Aldi's praises, including a user who kicked off a thread on r/Aldi also raving about the strip steak: "I bought the two pack strip steaks on a whim today because I was craving steak and they looked well marbled. ... This was the most delicious steak I've ever made at home. Incredibly tender and flavorful." In another thread, one Redditor gushed over the grass-fed ribeye: "The marbling of the fat was perfect for our butter to [sear]. It was tasty and my picky eater husband really loved it!"

We've personally tasted and ranked the best steaks you can find at Aldi, and were left truly impressed by the savory strip steak, beautifully marbled rib-eye, and perfectly tender Black Angus skirt steak. In fact, if we could recommend any one steak to start out with from Aldi, we'd choose the skirt as our top pick, as it was both easy to prepare and offered a great value in terms of size and flavor. Sorry Costco, but Aldi wins out in the steak department.