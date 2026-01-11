This 192-Proof Polish Vodka Is The Strongest Alcohol In The World
The sharp flavor of a vodka or tequila can make it hard to imagine anything harsher or stronger. Stateside, you might have heard of Everclear, which is 95% alcohol – but despite this incredibly high proof, no liquor is stronger than a vodka that hails from Poland. Called Spirytus Rektyfikowany, this type of Polish vodka holds the record as the world's strongest alcohol, clocking in at a shocking 192-proof, or 96% alcohol by volume (ABV).
Vodka has deep roots in Eastern Europe, and Poland has been producing high-proof spirits since the 1400s, when vodka was often made at home. Poland also claims to be the birthplace of vodka. Over time, production became more refined, and this allowed for better distillation practices. Spirytus emerged out of this tradition, and while it doesn't appear to have an official invention date, it likely came about with Polish distilleries like Polmos in the 19th century.
Spirytus is not just a "strong" spirit; it's nearly pure ethanol. Often sold in a plain-looking bottle, this isn't something you toss into a casual cocktail or sip on its own. In Poland, it is often infused with fruits, herbs, or spices to make homemade liqueurs known as nalewki. During the pandemic, it was used to make hand sanitizer! Internationally, it's mostly known for its unmatched strength.
How this Polish vodka is made and why it's so strong
What makes Spirytus Rektyfikowany so strong? It all comes down to how it's made. Unlike standard vodkas, which are typically distilled a few times, Spirytus undergoes a process called rectification. This means it's distilled repeatedly to remove impurities and concentrate the alcohol to its maximum. The result is a spirit that's almost pure ethanol, with barely any water or flavor compounds left behind.
Despite popular belief, one of the secrets of vodka is that it isn't always made from potatoes. The base ingredients vary, but grains like maize, wheat, or rye are typical, and some brands use beet molasses. These ingredients are turned into mash and fermented — the same process as regular vodkas. Each distillation strips away more impurities and residual flavors, leaving behind a clean, neutral alcohol. The goal with this repeated process is purity.
Its high proof gives Spirytus its record-breaking title and global notoriety. At 192-proof, it's dangerously flammable, and bottles come with a warning label. It's also potentially toxic if misused — that's why it's not one of the alcohols recommended for sipping straight. Want to try Spirytus for yourself? If purchasing the Polmos brand, expect to spend between $20 and $50, depending on the size of the bottle you get.