This 192-Proof Polish Vodka Is The Strongest Alcohol In The World

The sharp flavor of a vodka or tequila can make it hard to imagine anything harsher or stronger. Stateside, you might have heard of Everclear, which is 95% alcohol – but despite this incredibly high proof, no liquor is stronger than a vodka that hails from Poland. Called Spirytus Rektyfikowany, this type of Polish vodka holds the record as the world's strongest alcohol, clocking in at a shocking 192-proof, or 96% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Vodka has deep roots in Eastern Europe, and Poland has been producing high-proof spirits since the 1400s, when vodka was often made at home. Poland also claims to be the birthplace of vodka. Over time, production became more refined, and this allowed for better distillation practices. Spirytus emerged out of this tradition, and while it doesn't appear to have an official invention date, it likely came about with Polish distilleries like Polmos in the 19th century.

Spirytus is not just a "strong" spirit; it's nearly pure ethanol. Often sold in a plain-looking bottle, this isn't something you toss into a casual cocktail or sip on its own. In Poland, it is often infused with fruits, herbs, or spices to make homemade liqueurs known as nalewki. During the pandemic, it was used to make hand sanitizer! Internationally, it's mostly known for its unmatched strength.