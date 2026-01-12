Why You'll Never See Chocolate Marshmallow Fluff

While it won't be as spongy and structurally sound as the stuff in the jar, you can make a simple Marshmallow Fluff chocolate sauce that's perfect for dipping strawberries, bananas, pretzels, or whatever your pleasure. Start by bringing equal parts cream and water to a boil, then remove them from the flame. Stir in semi-sweet chocolate pieces until melted, and stir in Marshmallow Fluff until it's all incorporated. For a thicker chocolate Fluff, you can bloom a little gelatin powder in room-temperature water before you bring it to a boil with the cream. It's best to enjoy this mixture when it's warm because the gelatin will cause it to set once it cools, but you can pop it in the microwave to loosen it up again.

Marshmallow Fluff is also great for indoor s'mores. Spread a graham cracker with Fluff and top it with chocolate squares for a delightfully mess-free s'mores experience. You can even heat them in the microwave to get the true melty experience. Melted Fluff also makes an impressive drizzle to top French toast, cookies, crêpes, or a chocolate hazelnut breakfast bread. Put your Fluff in a microwave-safe bowl and zap at 30-second intervals until slightly liquified, then pour it carefully over the confection of your choice. You can even go full nostalgia with a chocolate fluffernutter banana bread. Simply mix chocolate and peanut butter chips into your banana bread batter and top it with melted Fluff once cooked and cooled. Although you're not likely to encounter a chocolate-infused Marshmallow Fluff at the store, there are all sorts of workarounds to mix in that sweet cocoa flavor.