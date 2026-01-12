The Steak Cut Martha Stewart Doesn't Pass Up

Although not quite as delicate as the queen of tender steaks, filet mignon, porterhouse comes in with quite high marks in Mashed's ranking of cuts of steak by tenderness. However, because it has more marbling, a porterhouse has significantly more flavor than the subtlety of a filet mignon. A porterhouse steak is a composite steak, meaning it's made up of two different cuts of meat — the New York strip and tenderloin — with a good amount of fat in between. While you may think of porterhouse steak as something that takes up an entire plate by itself, you can often get it as small as 12 ounces, which is a pretty reasonable size to enjoy alone.

When cooking porterhouse steak, Martha Stewart insists that simplicity is key. "I very gently salt it and pepper it," she told the Daily Meal, "then I sear it, and then I put it in the broiler." To prepare, leave your steak out of the fridge for about 30 minutes to get it to room temperature. Then you'll need a screaming hot, oven-safe pan with oil — cast iron is probably the best choice here. Searing your steak will ensure it forms a beautiful crust before you finish it in the broiler. After a quick sear, broil your steak at 500 degrees Fahrenheit, usually about 3 to 4 minutes per side, although cooking time will depend on thickness. For a perfect medium-rare, you'll want it at about 125 degrees Fahrenheit when you remove it from the heat, so it will reach about 130 to 135 degrees after resting. Keep it simple and don't overcook it because, as Stewart said plainly, "People who go for well-done steak should not do that."

