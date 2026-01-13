How Rachael Ray Changed Anthony Bourdain's Mind About Her

Anthony Bourdain didn't mince words when it came to his disdain for celebrity chef culture. One famous kitchen personality who received his scathing criticisms over the years was Rachael Ray. Known for her Food Network cooking show, cookbooks, and hugely popular "30-Minute Meals" television segment, Ray seemingly embodied many of the reasons Bourdain hated celebrity chefs. He saw her brand of quick and convenient recipes as peddling culinary mediocrity. He referred to her as "bobblehead" and "freakazoid" (via Boston Herald). Part of Bourdain's scorn for Ray was also borne out of her endorsement of Dunkin', which he referred to as "evil" in 2007 (via Page Six). As he explained, juvenile diabetes was a growing problem, and she was encouraging donut consumption.

A surprising reconciliation of sorts came in 2009, when Ray booked the New York Dolls for her event at that year's South by Southwest music festival. Bourdain, a fan of the band, expressed dissonance regarding their shared music taste in a Facebook post: "I don't know whether to go out and shoot a puppy or send Rachael a fruit basket." In response, Ray promptly had a large fruit basket delivered to the late chef's residence. Bourdain showed his appreciation in an open letter, which said in part, "I thank you for your kindness to someone who has shown you no good reason for such a thing, your good humor — and for appreciating the New York Dolls." Perhaps most tellingly, Ray later revealed in a 2024 interview with Appetito, "The next time I saw him, he bent way down and gave me a kiss on my cheek. I burst into tears."