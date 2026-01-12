This Is The Best Chain Restaurant Meatloaf, Hands Down
Meatloaf is one of America's most popular comfort foods. While it's often prepared at home for dinner or family gatherings, many popular chain restaurants also offer their own versions of the classic dish. Although making the perfect meatloaf is relatively easy, the process of preparing and baking it can typically take around an hour from start to finish. In this case, those craving something hearty and familiar might look at ordering it when dining out.
Among the chain restaurants that serve meatloaf, The Cheesecake Factory is among the best. While other well-known restaurants like Outback Steakhouse, Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar, Golden Corral, Cracker Barrel, and Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery rank high with customers for their offerings, The Cheesecake Factory's take on the iconic staple is a standout. Despite the restaurant's massive menu of more than 200 items, ranging from sandwiches and burgers to pasta and salads, its Famous Factory Meatloaf is the ideal choice for a home-cooked meal away from home.
Why The Cheesecake Factory has the best meatloaf
The Cheesecake Factory is known for its generous portions, and the meatloaf is no different. While the exact recipe isn't public, we do know is that the restaurant's version is sliced into three large pieces, topped with grilled onions and mushroom gravy, and served with mashed potatoes and fresh buttered corn. This is very different than a traditional meatloaf recipe, which typically features a ketchup-based topping made with ingredients like brown sugar and red wine vinegar.
The restaurant's unique variation on the classic has been well received on social platforms, including TikTok, where one user raves that the Famous Factory Meatloaf is "tender, flavorful, and slightly sweet," giving the must-try dish an 8/10. Another TikTok user notes that, while it's one of the least-ordered dishes at The Cheesecake Factory, it's their personal favorite, rating it a 10/10 for its "perfect texture, slightly sweet flavor, and mushroom gravy on top that's a home run." Depending on which location you dine at, the Famous Factory Meatloaf typically costs around $25, but hands down, it's well worth a visit for a satisfying meal that's reminiscent of home.