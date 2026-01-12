This Is The Best Chain Restaurant Meatloaf, Hands Down

Meatloaf is one of America's most popular comfort foods. While it's often prepared at home for dinner or family gatherings, many popular chain restaurants also offer their own versions of the classic dish. Although making the perfect meatloaf is relatively easy, the process of preparing and baking it can typically take around an hour from start to finish. In this case, those craving something hearty and familiar might look at ordering it when dining out.

Among the chain restaurants that serve meatloaf, The Cheesecake Factory is among the best. While other well-known restaurants like Outback Steakhouse, Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar, Golden Corral, Cracker Barrel, and Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery rank high with customers for their offerings, The Cheesecake Factory's take on the iconic staple is a standout. Despite the restaurant's massive menu of more than 200 items, ranging from sandwiches and burgers to pasta and salads, its Famous Factory Meatloaf is the ideal choice for a home-cooked meal away from home.