Chain Restaurant Meatloaf Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Hearty and comforting, meatloaf is typically made by combining ground beef with other ingredients such as eggs, vegetables, breadcrumbs, and seasoning. Sometimes minced pork is also added to the mix. These ingredients are then blended, shaped into a loaf, and baked. The dish is usually smothered in gravy, but also sometimes comes topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Meatloaf, or the concept of mixing ground meat with other ingredients, was already a culinary practice in ancient Rome. A recipe for an early version of the dish can be found in a Roman cookbook dating back to about the 5th century A.D. entitled "Apicius." This ancient rendition of the dish called for a mixture of meat, bread, and wine. Despite its long history, the meatloaf only became popular in the 19th century, following the invention of the meat grinder. Meatloaf came into its own in North America during the Great Depression and World War II due to its cost-effectiveness. Today, the savory dish remains a cherished comfort food, both due to its versatility and hearty nature.

Craving the comforting taste of meatloaf? Take a look at our roundup of the top-notch and the not-so-great meatloaf options available at various chain restaurants, as ranked by diners! To get a more in-depth look at how we compiled our list, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.